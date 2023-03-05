INDIANAPOLIS — Bijan Robinson might be the first running back selected in this year’s NFL draft. However it was Devon Achane of Texas A&M who outdueled the former Texas Longhorns star runner Sunday at the league’s annual scouting combine.

Achane ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash in the final on-field workout session in Indianapolis, one of three runners to post times under 4.4. The others were Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama (4.36) and Keaton Mitchell of East Carolina (4.37).

Robinson was fifth in his position group at 4.46.

Offensive linemen and running backs were the last of the 319 combine participants to do the drills.