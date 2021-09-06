A&M won't alter preparations for altitude; Clemons, Myles Jones could play

The Texas A&M football team won’t alter game preparations for Saturday’s game at Colorado because of altitude, Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday during his weekly press conference.

“I’ve done it before, I’ve done it multiple times and never had an issue,” Fisher said. “I’ve been to [Boulder] which is 200 feet higher. I’ve been to Provo which is 800 feet lower.”

Some collegiate and NFL football teams alter game preparations when they play at Denver, which is 5,280 feet above sea level.”

Fisher said they’ll have oxygen on the sidelines if players do need a little extra air.

The sixth-ranked Aggies (1-0) will play the Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High.

A&M, coming off a 41-10 victory over Kent State, could have senior defensive end Micheal Clemons and cornerback Myles Jones back in the starting lineup. Jones, who has made 29 career starts, was dealing with an injury while Clemons along with defensive linemen McKinnley Jackson missed the Kent State because of off-the-field issues. Jones will be back practicing with the team and Fisher said they'll see how the week goes.

Fisher said Clemons is back, but not Jackson.