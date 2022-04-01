A&M tight end Cupp enters NCAA transfer portal

Texas A&M junior tight end Baylor Cupp has entered the NCAA transfer portal, reported 247sports.com.

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound Cupp had a pair of season-ending injuries at A&M, never catching a pass. He broke his ankle in fall camp in 2019, receiving a medical redshirt. He separated his shoulder and tore his labrum in fall camp in 2020.

Cupp played in 10 games last season, starting against Prairie View.

Cupp was the state’s eighth-ranked recruit in the Class of 2019 and was ranked 53rd nationally by 247sports.com. Cupp, who played at Brock, was overshadowed by Dickinson’s Jalen Wydermyer who was ranked 45th in the state and 359th in the nation. Wydermyer while at A&M started 33 games, making 118 receptions for 1,468 yards with 16 TDs. Wydermyer declared for the NFL draft over returning for his senior season.

Even without Cupp, A&M has depth at the position with senior tight end Max Wright, sophomore Blake Smith, true freshman Jake Johnson and redshirt freshman Fernando Garza taking part in spring drills. Redshirt freshman Eli Stowers, who is listed as an athlete, also has taken snaps at tight end.

“My Lord, we’ve got more tight ends than Carter got liver pills,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said before starting spring drills.

A&M is expected to add two more tight ends this summer in signees Dickinson’s Donovan Green and Sweden’s Theodor Melin Ohrstrom.