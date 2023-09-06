Texas A&M remained ranked 23rd by the Associated Press this week.

The Aggies failed to gain ground, despite a couple huge upsets. No. 9 No. Clemson and 17 TCU both lost, to Duke and Colorado, respectively, unranked teams which leapfrogged the Aggies. Duke is No. 21 and Colorado No. 22. The Aggies are only two points behind Colorado.

A&M, which had been 25th by the coaches in the preseason poll, moved up to No. 23 followed by Duke and Colorado.

I didn’t rank A&M in my preseason poll, but voted it 25th this week. The Aggies have Top 10 potential, but after starting the last two seasons at No. 6 and fading, early caution might be wise.

The Aggies beating a bad team bad is progress.

Teams should play at least three games before we start guessing who should be in the Top 25, but what fun would that be?

“Experts” do their way-to-early Top 25 polls for the following season the day after the national championship, so with the first full week behind us, we have a wealth of information.

Let the fun begin.

Bob Asmussen of the Champaign News-Gazette has the Aggies 14th. That’s their highest vote. Three have A&M ranked 15th, including the Austin American-Statesman’s Kirk Bohls.

Fourteen voters didn’t list the Aggies. That includes the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal’s Don Williams and Action Network’s Brett Murphy. The voters in SEC country are Creg Stephenson of the Alabama Media Group and Adam Cole of the Opelika-Auburn News. If they had to cover last year’s Auburn-A&M game, you can’t blame them for wanting to see more.

As for the rest of my ballot, I was the lone voter having Ohio State No. 1 in the preseason. The Buckeyes lost their QB and key pieces, but they also were a field goal away from winning the national title as far as I’m concerned. They didn’t look good in the opener at Indiana, so I dropped them.

I put Michigan at No. 1 over Georgia this week.

A&M favored. A&M is a 4.5-point pick over Miami. It opened at 7.5, which seems high to me. The over/under is 50.5.

THIS WEEK’S BALLOT

1, Michigan

2, Georgia

3, Ohio State

4, Alabama

5, Florida State

6, Southern Cal

7, Texas

8, Washington

9, Notre Dame

10 Penn State

11, LSU

12, Kansas State

13, Tennessee

14, Utah

15, Wisonsin

16, North Carolina

17, Oregon

18, Oregon State

19, Ole Miss

20, Colorado

21, Oklahoma

22, Duke

23, Clemson

24, Tulane

25, Texas A&M

26, Iowa

27, Pitt

28, N.C. State

29, Fresno State

30, Houston

MY PRESEASON TOP 25

1. Ohio State, 2. Georgia, 3. Michigan, 4. Alabama, 5. Southern California, 6. LSU, 7. Texas, 8. Florida State, 9. Clemson, 10. Washington, 11. Notre Dame, 12. Penn State, 13. Kansas State, 14. Tennessee, 15. Utah, 16. Wisconsin, 17. Oregon, 18. Iowa, 19. North Carolina, 20. Oregon State, 21. Oklahoma, 22. TCU, 23. Ole Miss, 24. Toledo, 25. UTSA.