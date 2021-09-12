 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M slips to 7th in AP poll, but remains ranked 5th by the coaches
0 comments

A&M slips to 7th in AP poll, but remains ranked 5th by the coaches

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
091221KING

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King wears a boot on his right leg as he uses crutches to watch the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Denver. King, who started the game for Texas A&M, was injured early in the first quarter. Texas A&M won 10-7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Texas A&M dropped two spots to seventh in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, but the Aggies remained fifth in the coaches’ poll.

A&M, which scored late for a 10-7 victory over Colorado, was jumped by Oregon, Iowa and Clemson. Oregon jumped eight spots to fourth after a 35-28 victory at Ohio State, which fell eight spots to 11th. Iowa climbed to fifth with a 27-17 victory at Iowa State. Clemson held sixth by beating South Carolina State 49-3. A&M was 57 points behind Iowa and 40 back of Clemson.

Alabama remained first followed by Georgia and Oklahoma.

Cincinnati was eighth followed by Ohio State and Penn State.

Arkansas moved into the poll at No. 20, making its first appearance in five years after a 40-21 victory over Texas. Arkansas will play A&M in two weeks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Other SEC ranked teams were No. 11 Florida, No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 22 Auburn.

Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma top the coaches’ poll followed by Oregon, A&M, Clemson, Iowa, Cincinnati, Florida and Notre Dame. Ole Miss was 16th, Auburn 20th and Arkansas 24th.

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (60)2-015721
2. Georgia (3)2-015142
3. Oklahoma2-014024
4. Oregon2-0135512
5. Iowa2-0126310
6. Clemson1-112466
7. Texas A&M2-012065
8. Cincinnati2-011497
9. Ohio St.1-110293
10. Penn St.2-0100511
11. Florida2-093513
12. Notre Dame2-09268
13. UCLA2-080416
14. Iowa St.1-15939
15. Virginia Tech2-059119
16. Coastal Carolina2-056217
17. Mississippi2-055020
18. Wisconsin1-149918
19. Arizona St.2-034123
20. Arkansas2-0277-
21. North Carolina1-126824
22. Auburn2-023325
23. BYU2-0213-
24. Miami1-117722
25. Michigan2-0163-

Others receiving votes: Miami 137, USC 99, UCF 65, Liberty 63, Michigan State 63, TCU 57, Pittsburgh 52, Kentucky 50, Utah 41, Texas 36, Kansas State 28, Indiana 28, LSU 26, Boston College 22, Nevada 18, Fresno State 13, SMU 10, Rutgers 10, Army 9, Mississippi State 9, Louisiana 9, San Diego State 9, Tulane 6, Maryland 6, NC State 5, San José State 5, Marshall 4, Virginia 4, Air Force 3, Stanford 3, UTSA 1, Memphis 1, Boise State 1

Dropped from rankings: USC 14, Texas 15, Utah 18, Miami 24

 

Coaches poll

RK

TEAM

REC

PTS

TREND

1

Alabama(64)

2-0

1624

-

2

Georgia(1)

2-0

1558

-

3

Oklahoma

2-0

1454

1

4

Oregon

2-0

1356

7

5

Texas A&M

2-0

1307

-

6

Clemson

1-1

1279

-

7

Iowa

2-0

1165

5

8

Cincinnati

2-0

1114

-

9

Florida

2-0

1095

-

10

Notre Dame

2-0

1059

3

11

Ohio State

1-1

1041

8

12

Penn State

2-0

995

1

13

UCLA

2-0

787

3

14

Iowa State

1-1

611

4

15

Virginia Tech

2-0

591

6

16

Ole Miss

2-0

546

4

17

Wisconsin

1-1

537

-

18

Coastal Carolina

2-0

492

1

19

North Carolina

1-1

300

3

20

Auburn

2-0

264

NR

21

Arizona State

2-0

246

4

22

Oklahoma State

2-0

222

NR

23

BYU

2-0

213

NR

24

Arkansas

2-0

196

NR

25

Michigan

2-0

180

NR

 Others receiving votes: Miami 137, USC 99, UCF 65, Liberty 63, Michigan State 63, TCU 57, Pittsburgh 52, Kentucky 50, Utah 41, Texas 36, Kansas State 28, Indiana 28, LSU 26, Boston College 22, Nevada 18, Fresno State 13, SMU 10, Rutgers 10, Army 9, Mississippi State 9, Louisiana 9, San Diego State 9, Tulane 6, Maryland 6, NC State 5, San José State 5, Marshall 4, Virginia 4, Air Force 3, Stanford 3, UTSA 1, Memphis 1, Boise State 1

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert