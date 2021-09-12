A&M slips to 7th in AP poll, but remains ranked 5th by the coaches

Texas A&M dropped two spots to seventh in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, but the Aggies remained fifth in the coaches’ poll.

A&M, which scored late for a 10-7 victory over Colorado, was jumped by Oregon, Iowa and Clemson. Oregon jumped eight spots to fourth after a 35-28 victory at Ohio State, which fell eight spots to 11th. Iowa climbed to fifth with a 27-17 victory at Iowa State. Clemson held sixth by beating South Carolina State 49-3. A&M was 57 points behind Iowa and 40 back of Clemson.

Alabama remained first followed by Georgia and Oklahoma.

Cincinnati was eighth followed by Ohio State and Penn State.

Arkansas moved into the poll at No. 20, making its first appearance in five years after a 40-21 victory over Texas. Arkansas will play A&M in two weeks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Other SEC ranked teams were No. 11 Florida, No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 22 Auburn.

Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma top the coaches’ poll followed by Oregon, A&M, Clemson, Iowa, Cincinnati, Florida and Notre Dame. Ole Miss was 16th, Auburn 20th and Arkansas 24th.

AP Top 25