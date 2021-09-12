A&M slips to 7th in AP poll, but remains ranked 5th by the coaches

Texas A&M dropped two spots to seventh in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, but the Aggies remained fifth in the coaches’ poll.
A&M, which scored late for a 10-7 victory over Colorado, was jumped by Oregon, Iowa and Clemson. Oregon jumped eight spots to fourth after a 35-28 victory at Ohio State, which fell eight spots to 11th. Iowa climbed to fifth with a 27-17 victory at Iowa State. Clemson held sixth by beating South Carolina State 49-3. A&M was 57 points behind Iowa and 40 back of Clemson.
Alabama remained first followed by Georgia and Oklahoma.
Cincinnati was eighth followed by Ohio State and Penn State.
Arkansas moved into the poll at No. 20, making its first appearance in five years after a 40-21 victory over Texas. Arkansas will play A&M in two weeks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Other SEC ranked teams were No. 11 Florida, No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 22 Auburn.
Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma top the coaches’ poll followed by Oregon, A&M, Clemson, Iowa, Cincinnati, Florida and Notre Dame. Ole Miss was 16th, Auburn 20th and Arkansas 24th.
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (60)
|2-0
|1572
|1
|2. Georgia (3)
|2-0
|1514
|2
|3. Oklahoma
|2-0
|1402
|4
|4. Oregon
|2-0
|1355
|12
|5. Iowa
|2-0
|1263
|10
|6. Clemson
|1-1
|1246
|6
|7. Texas A&M
|2-0
|1206
|5
|8. Cincinnati
|2-0
|1149
|7
|9. Ohio St.
|1-1
|1029
|3
|10. Penn St.
|2-0
|1005
|11
|11. Florida
|2-0
|935
|13
|12. Notre Dame
|2-0
|926
|8
|13. UCLA
|2-0
|804
|16
|14. Iowa St.
|1-1
|593
|9
|15. Virginia Tech
|2-0
|591
|19
|16. Coastal Carolina
|2-0
|562
|17
|17. Mississippi
|2-0
|550
|20
|18. Wisconsin
|1-1
|499
|18
|19. Arizona St.
|2-0
|341
|23
|20. Arkansas
|2-0
|277
|-
|21. North Carolina
|1-1
|268
|24
|22. Auburn
|2-0
|233
|25
|23. BYU
|2-0
|213
|-
|24. Miami
|1-1
|177
|22
|25. Michigan
|2-0
|163
|-
Others receiving votes: Miami 137, USC 99, UCF 65, Liberty 63, Michigan State 63, TCU 57, Pittsburgh 52, Kentucky 50, Utah 41, Texas 36, Kansas State 28, Indiana 28, LSU 26, Boston College 22, Nevada 18, Fresno State 13, SMU 10, Rutgers 10, Army 9, Mississippi State 9, Louisiana 9, San Diego State 9, Tulane 6, Maryland 6, NC State 5, San José State 5, Marshall 4, Virginia 4, Air Force 3, Stanford 3, UTSA 1, Memphis 1, Boise State 1
Dropped from rankings: USC 14, Texas 15, Utah 18, Miami 24
Coaches poll
RK
TEAM
REC
PTS
TREND
1
Alabama(64)
2-0
1624
-
2
Georgia(1)
2-0
1558
-
3
2-0
1454
1
4
2-0
1356
7
5
2-0
1307
-
6
1-1
1279
-
7
2-0
1165
5
8
2-0
1114
-
9
2-0
1095
-
10
2-0
1059
3
11
1-1
1041
8
12
2-0
995
1
13
2-0
787
3
14
1-1
611
4
15
2-0
591
6
16
2-0
546
4
17
1-1
537
-
18
2-0
492
1
19
1-1
300
3
20
2-0
264
NR
21
2-0
246
4
22
2-0
222
NR
23
2-0
213
NR
24
2-0
196
NR
25
2-0
180
NR
Others receiving votes: Miami 137, USC 99, UCF 65, Liberty 63, Michigan State 63, TCU 57, Pittsburgh 52, Kentucky 50, Utah 41, Texas 36, Kansas State 28, Indiana 28, LSU 26, Boston College 22, Nevada 18, Fresno State 13, SMU 10, Rutgers 10, Army 9, Mississippi State 9, Louisiana 9, San Diego State 9, Tulane 6, Maryland 6, NC State 5, San José State 5, Marshall 4, Virginia 4, Air Force 3, Stanford 3, UTSA 1, Memphis 1, Boise State 1