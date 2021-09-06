A&M should be able to build on strong second half

One of the best things about Texas A&M’s 41-10 victory over Kent State on Saturday was the improvement the Aggies made in the second half.
A&M was never in danger of losing, but a 10-3 halftime lead had fans antsy. The first 30 minutes brought back memories of last year’s 17-12 season-opening victory over Vanderbilt. A&M didn’t close out Vandy until running out the final 3 minutes, 24 seconds following a sack by Micheal Clemons. Just winning wasn’t enough for a team favored to win by 30.5 points.
The end of Saturday’s game against Kent State was much less stressful. It actually was invigorating. A&M’s defense came up with back-to-back red-zone stops in the last four minutes, forcing Kent State to miss field goals from 25 and 24 yards. The fans celebrated, especially those who predicted the Aggies would win by more than the 29.5 points they were favored.
A&M was in total control late because it scored 24 unanswered points in less than 15 minutes, making game-changing plays on both sides of the football.
A&M took care of business the way a sixth-ranked team with national title aspirations should. It was somewhat concerning the Aggies didn’t play better in the first half. Kent State played well – 165 total yards and no penalties. But as the second half demonstrated, when the Aggies showed up, the Golden Flashes were overmatched.
A&M’s first-half woes were self-inflicted. A&M didn’t score on its last three possessions because of two interceptions and couldn’t convert fourth-and-inches. And the field goal that made it 10-3 was somewhat disappointing since the Aggies started the drive at the Kent State 46.
A&M kept making mistakes in the second half – two more interceptions and a muffed punt, but they weren’t costly. That’s because A&M rolled up 322 more yards and had an 85-yard interception return.
A&M’s second-half response wasn’t surprising, considering the Aggies have 15 returning starters who remember the struggle a year ago against Vanderbilt followed by a 52-24 loss to Alabama. That team responded by winning eight straight.
This year’s team is off to a fast start that includes a boost from redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King who gives the offense a new dimension. King threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns. He added 14 yards rushing on five carries. King doesn’t have to be the next Johnny Manziel for A&M to make the College Football Playoff, he just needs to keep getting snaps based on what we saw Saturday. He'll get better, much better.
A&M, as expected, has all the ingredients to be just as good if not better than last year’s team. It just needs to keep improving and winning games the way last year’s team did.