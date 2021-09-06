A&M should be able to build on strong second half

A&M’s first-half woes were self-inflicted. A&M didn’t score on its last three possessions because of two interceptions and couldn’t convert fourth-and-inches. And the field goal that made it 10-3 was somewhat disappointing since the Aggies started the drive at the Kent State 46.

A&M kept making mistakes in the second half – two more interceptions and a muffed punt, but they weren’t costly. That’s because A&M rolled up 322 more yards and had an 85-yard interception return.

A&M’s second-half response wasn’t surprising, considering the Aggies have 15 returning starters who remember the struggle a year ago against Vanderbilt followed by a 52-24 loss to Alabama. That team responded by winning eight straight.

This year’s team is off to a fast start that includes a boost from redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King who gives the offense a new dimension. King threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns. He added 14 yards rushing on five carries. King doesn’t have to be the next Johnny Manziel for A&M to make the College Football Playoff, he just needs to keep getting snaps based on what we saw Saturday. He'll get better, much better.