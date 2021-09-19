A&M remains 5th, 7th in Top 25 polls

Texas A&M remained seventh in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll and fifth in the coaches’ poll.

In the AP poll, Penn State (3-0) moved into sixth just ahead of the Aggies (3-0), while Clemson (2-1) slipped from sixth to ninth.

A&M, coming off a 34-0 victory over New Mexico, will play 16th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. The Razorbacks are ranked 18th by the coaches. It’ll be the first time both teams have been ranked for the Southwest Classic since 2016.

Alabama, which will be at Kyle Field on Oct. 9, remained the overwhelming choice at No. 1 despite a hard-fought 31-29 victory over Florida. Alabama, riding a 17-game winning streak, earned 59 of the 62 votes with No. 2 Georgia getting the other three.

Oregon moved up to No. 3 as Oklahoma slipped to fourth after a struggle with Nebraska.

Six ranked teams lost Saturday, though none in the top 10, raising to 19 the total number of ranked teams to lose through the first three weeks of the season.

That's the most through three weeks of a season in the history of the poll, according to ESPN's stats and info.