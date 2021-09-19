A&M remains 5th, 7th in Top 25 polls

Texas A&M remained seventh in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll and fifth in the coaches’ poll.
In the AP poll, Penn State (3-0) moved into sixth just ahead of the Aggies (3-0), while Clemson (2-1) slipped from sixth to ninth.
A&M, coming off a 34-0 victory over New Mexico, will play 16th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. The Razorbacks are ranked 18th by the coaches. It’ll be the first time both teams have been ranked for the Southwest Classic since 2016.
Alabama, which will be at Kyle Field on Oct. 9, remained the overwhelming choice at No. 1 despite a hard-fought 31-29 victory over Florida. Alabama, riding a 17-game winning streak, earned 59 of the 62 votes with No. 2 Georgia getting the other three.
Oregon moved up to No. 3 as Oklahoma slipped to fourth after a struggle with Nebraska.
Six ranked teams lost Saturday, though none in the top 10, raising to 19 the total number of ranked teams to lose through the first three weeks of the season.
That's the most through three weeks of a season in the history of the poll, according to ESPN's stats and info.
The number is padded by 10 ranked teams losing to ranked teams. Also, only one top-10 team has lost to an unranked team: North Carolina was preseason No. 10 when it opened with a loss to Virginia Tech.
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (59) 3-0 1547 1
2. Georgia (3) 3-0 1491 2
3. Oregon 3-0 1385 4
4. Oklahoma 3-0 1302 3
5. Iowa 3-0 1298 5
6. Penn St. 3-0 1197 10
7. Texas A&M 3-0 1158 7
8. Cincinnati 3-0 1145 8
9. Clemson 2-1 1074 6
10. Ohio St. 2-1 976 9
11. Florida 2-1 930 11
12. Notre Dame 3-0 874 12
13. Mississippi 3-0 717 17
14. Iowa St. 2-1 664 14
15. BYU 3-0 603 23
16. Arkansas 3-0 537 20
17. Coastal Carolina 3-0 526 16
18. Wisconsin 1-1 513 18
19. Michigan 3-0 456 25
20. Michigan St. 3-0 389 -
21. North Carolina 2-1 306 21
22. Fresno St. 3-1 201 -
23. Auburn 2-1 166 22
24. UCLA 2-1 142 13
25. Kansas St. 3-0 127 -
Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma St. 51, Maryland 29, Arizona St. 24, Texas 22, San Diego St. 16, Southern Cal 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Wyoming 1, Louisville 1.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year's final poll and first-place votes received.
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (64) 3-0 1616 1
2. Georgia (1) 3-0 1558 2
3. Oklahoma 3-0 1429 3
4. Oregon 3-0 1427 4
5. Texas A&M 3-0 1283 5
6. Iowa 3-0 1263 7
7. Clemson 2-1 1166 6
8. Penn State 3-0 1130 12
9. Cincinnati 3-0 1125 8
10. Notre Dame 3-0 1048 10
11. Florida 2-1 1000 9
12. Ohio State 2-1 989 11
13. Mississippi 3-0 759 16
14. Iowa State 2-1 700 14
15. Wisconsin 1-1 589 17
16. Brigham Young 3-0 504 23
17. Coastal Carolina 3-0 500 18
18. Arkansas 3-0 474 24
19. Michigan 3-0 423 25
20. North Carolina 2-1 411 19
21. Michigan State 3-0 344 NR
22. Oklahoma State 3-0 300 22
23. Auburn 2-1 171 20
24. UCLA 2-1 170 13
25. Fresno State 3-1 85 NR
Dropped out: No. 15 Virginia Tech (2-1); No. 21 Arizona State (2-1).
Others receiving votes: Liberty (3-0) 80; Kentucky (3-0) 69; TCU (2-0) 50; Virginia Tech (2-1) 49; Texas (2-1) 42; Southern California (2-1) 41; San Diego State (3-0) 41; Kansas State (3-0) 40; Memphis (3-0) 27; Boston College (3-0) 27; Maryland (3-0) 26; Arizona State (2-1) 26; LSU (2-1) 25; Wake Forest (3-0) 22; West Virginia (2-1) 19; Louisiana-Lafayette (2-1) 17; Baylor (3-0) 13; Army (3-0) 12; SMU (3-0) 8; Nevada (2-1) 7; Stanford (2-1) 6; Central Florida (2-1) 6; Utah State (3-0) 2; Tennessee (2-1) 2; Rutgers (3-0) 2; Texas-San Antonio (3-0) 1; Miami (1-2) 1.