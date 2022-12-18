A&M QB King to Georgia Tech; PK Davis to Ole Miss

King played in six games this season, throwing for 1,220 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions. He completed 104 of 187. He opened the season as the starter, but after three games, gave way to LSU transfer Max Johnson who suffered a season-ending injury against Mississippi State. King returned to start three of the next four games. King, battling injuries, was replaced by freshman Conner Weigman who started three of the team’s last four games. King, who was the 2021 starter before suffering a season-ending injury in the second game, played in 10 games at A&M. He threw for 1,579 yards with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He completed 128 of 226 (56.6%). King will join former A&M wider receiver Chase Lane who pledged to Georgia Tech last week.