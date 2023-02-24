Gross-Armiento came to A&M two years ago from Georgia where he spent a season as a quality control assistant. He joined the Bulldogs in May 2020 from Wake Forest where he was a graduate assistant helping in recruiting and defensive back. Gross-Armiento played defensive back at Rutgers and transferred to Wake Forest, but never played for the Deacons because of injuries. Gross-Armiento, who graduated from Wake Forest in 2017, played at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.