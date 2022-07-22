A&M picked to finish second behind Alabama in SEC West

Texas A&M was picked to finish second only behind Alabama in the Southeastern Conference’s West Division, according to the media poll by those attending this week’s SEC Football Media Days.

The Aggies had a trio of first-place votes and 968 points from the 181 voters who attended the four-day event at the College Football Hall of Fame. Alabama, with 177 first-place votes, had 1,262 points. Arkansas was third (one first-place vote, 844 points) followed by Ole Miss (675), LSU (591), Mississippi State (390) and Auburn (338).

Defending national champ Georgia was picked to win the East. The Bulldogs received 172 first-place votes and 1,254 points. Kentucky was second with four first-place votes and 932 points, followed by Tennessee (one first-place vote, 929 points), Florida (712), South Carolina (three first-place votes, 662 points), Missouri (383) and Vanderbilt (one first-place vote, 196 points).

Alabama, which beat Georgia in last year’s SEC title game, was picked to repeat as league champ by a 158-18 margin over Georgia. South Carolina received three votes, while A&M and Vanderbilt each received one.

Alabama and Georgia dominated the SEC’s first-team offense and defense with eight and five selections, respectively. Arkansas, Auburn and LSU each had two players selected. A&M was among four teams that didn’t have a first-team pick on offense or defense, but junior Nik Constantinou was the first-team punter.

A&M junior running back Devon Achane, junior defensive back Antonio Johnson and junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson were second-team picks. A&M junior defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson and senior wide receiver Ainias Smith were third-team picks. Smith was a second-team pick as a return specialist, while Achane was a second-team pick as an all-purpose player. Smith also earned third-team honors as an all-purpose player.

Alabama won the West last season with a 7-1 record. Ole Miss (6-2) was second. Arkansas, Mississippi State and A&M tied for third at 4-4 and Auburn and LSU tied for sixth at 3-5. Georgia won the East at 8-0, followed by Kentucky (5-3), Tennessee (4-4), Missouri and South Carolina (3-5), Florida (2-6) and Vanderbilt (0-8).

This matches A&M's highest projected finish. The Aggies were picked second to Alabama in 2013 and last year. A&M, since joining the league in 2012, has finished second a trio of times ('12 (tied), '18 (tied), '20).

Here are the preseason All-SEC football teams.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB — Bryce Young, Alabama, jr. RBs — Tank Bigsby, Auburn; Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, jr. WRs — Kayshon Boutte, LSU, jr.; Jermaine Burton, Alabama, jr. TE — Brock Bowers, Georgia, soph. OL — Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama, sr.; Warren McClendon, Georgia, jr.; O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida, soph.; Nick Broeker, Ole Miss, sr. C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas, sr. PK — Will Reichard, Alabama, sr. AP — Gibbs, Alabama

Defense

DL — Jalen Carter, Georgia, jr.; BJ Ojulari, LSU, jr.; Derick Hall, Auburn, sr.; Byron Young, Tennessee, sr. LB — Will Anderson Jr., Alabama, jr.; LB — Nolan Smith, Georgia, sr.; Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama, sr. DB — Jordan Battle, Alabama, sr.; Kelee Ringo, Georgia, soph.; Eli Ricks, Alabama, jr.; Jalen Catalon, Arkansas, jr. P — Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M, jr. RS — Kearis Jackson, Georgia, sr.

SECOND TEAM

QB — Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, sr. RB — Tillman, Tennessee, sr.; Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss, sr. TE — Cameron Latu, Alabama, sr. OL — Layden Robinson, Texas A&M, jr.; Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky, sr.; Darnell Wright, Tennessee, sr.; Javion Cohen, Alabama, jr. C — Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia, soph. PK — Anders Carlson, Auburn, sr. AP — Devon Achane, Texas A&M, jr.

Defense

DL — Zacch Pickens, South Carolina, sr.; D.J. Dale, Alabama, sr.; Ali Gaye, LSU, sr.; Colby Wooden, Auburn, jr. LB — Bumper Pool, Arkansas, sr.; Dallas Turner, Alabama, soph.; Brenton Cox Jr., Florida, jr. DB — Cam Smith, South Carolina, jr.; Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, jr.; Christopher Smith, Georgia, sr.; Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State, jr. P — Oscar Chapman, Auburn, jr. RS — Ainias Smith, Texas A&M, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Offense

QB — Will Levis, Kentucky, sr. RB — Zach Evans, Ole Miss, jr.; Kenny McIntosh, Georgia, sr. WR — Smith, Texas A&M; Josh Vann, South Carolina, sr. TE — Jaheim Bell, South Carolina, jr. OL — Brady Latham, Arkansas, jr.; Tyler Steen, Alabama, sr.; Javon Foster, Missouri, sr. ( tie) Jeremy James, Ole Miss, jr. C — Cooper Mays, Tennessee, jr. PK — Harrison Mevis, Missouri, jr. AP — Smith, Texas A&M

Defense

DL — Gervon Dexter, Florida, soph.; Justin Eboigbe, Alabama, sr.; Maason Smith, LSU, soph.; McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M, jr. LB — Owen Pappoe, Auburn, sr.; Ventrell Miller, Florida, sr.; Jeremy Banks, Tennessee, sr. DB — Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama, soph.; Trey Dean III, Florida, sr.; Trevon Flowers, Tennessee, sr.; Malachi Moore, Alabama, jr. P — Paxton Brooks, Tennessee, sr. RS — JoJo Earle, Alabama, soph.