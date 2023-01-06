A&M officially hires Petrino as offensive coordinator

Texas A&M announced the hiring of Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator in a release Friday afternoon.

“I am very happy to add Bobby as our offensive coordinator,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said in the release. “I always had tremendous respect for him as a head coach, offensive coordinator and play caller. He is one of the best minds in college football. Bobby has a reputation for developing players and we are extremely excited to have him on our staff.”

A&M's hiring of Petrino was reported Wednesday by ESPN and TexAgs.com.

Petrino replaces Darrell Dickey, who was fired in late November. Dickey, who was co-offensive coordinator, served in a consultant role for Fisher, who has called plays throughout his head coaching career. The expectation is for Petrino, who was hired as UNLV’s offensive coordinator on Dec. 15, to call the plays.

“We’ll wait and see what goes on. Hopefully, they will [call plays],” Fisher said of the new offensive coordinator in December. “There’s a lot of things going on in college football. My job has changed so much in the last two years it’s ridiculous ... probably more so as head coaches there are things you’ve got to deal with away from ball more in the last two years than there’s ever been in college football maybe ever.”

Prior to accepting the UNLV job, Petrino served as head coach at Missouri State, an FCS school. He also coached Louisville (2006-06, 2014-18, Western Kentucky (2013) and Arkansas (2008-11) and spent one season in the NFL as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Throughout a 40-year coaching career, he has a 119-56 head coaching record. In his three years at Missouri State, he went 18-15.

Twice Louisville was revitalized by Petrino, who went 77-35 over nine years with the Cardinals. In 2016, he helped lead quarterback Lamar Jackson to the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore.

Petrino last served in the Southeastern Conference as the head coach at Arkansas, putting together a 24-17 record with the Razorbacks, which included an 11-2 season in 2011 that culminated in a No. 5 ranking and a win over Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl. But Petrino was fired in April 2012 after a motorcycle accident revealed he was having an affair with a female football staffer hired by the head coach.

Petrino has a reputation as an excellent play-caller.

“I believe Coach Petrino is one of the greatest offensive minds in all of football,” UNLV head coach Barry Odom said in a statement when Petrino was hired last month. “I know he will be a tremendous leader, mentor and teacher for our student-athletes. I’m thrilled to bring his experience to UNLV. His creativity on offense will complement our program in every way.”