A&M O-Line back to the basics; Jackson, Jones expected back

A simple return to the basics will fix Texas A&M’s offensive line which allowed the running game to muster only 110 yards in Saturday’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said the group needs better communication.

“You get a call and you just get a step out of line, get a hand out of line,” Fisher said. “We just gotta go back [and fix] things that we’ve done well in camp. It kind of surprised me a little bit, honestly.”

Fisher added that nerves also could have been a problem.

“But at the same time, we’ve got to calm down and we just get back to fundamentals,” Fisher said. “Everything was fundamentally fixed – whether you’ve got your foot too hard, or you got your shoulders turned, got leaned out; had your head on the wrong side and you get in a seam and split it. It just gets back to fundamentals.”

A&M in the line had to replace left guard Kenyon Green, a first-round NFL Draft pick and left tackle Jahmir Johnson, a transfer from Tennessee who started 10 games. A&M also was missing returning sophomore center Bryce Foster who was ill.

The starting five of redshirt freshman left tackle Trey Zuhn III, sophomore left guard Aki Ogunbiyi, redshirt freshman center Matthew Wykoff, junior left guard Layden Robinson and right tackle Reuben Fatheree II had combined for 23 career starts coming into the game.

Foster’s status is day-to-day, Fisher said at Monday’s press conference.

Defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson and cornerback Jaylen Jones, a pair of junior starters who missed the opener, are expected back at practice this week, Fisher said.

The status of graduate tight end Max Wright remains questionable, Fisher said.