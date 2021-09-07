A&M moves up a spot to fifth in both polls; Green earns SEC honors; King's Heisman odds 40/1

Texas A&M is ranked fifth in both Top 25 collegiate football polls this week. The Aggies, coming off a 41-10 victory over Kent State, moved up a spot in both polls.
Clemson, which had been second in the coaches’ poll and third in the Associated Press poll, slipped to sixth in both after a 10-3 loss to Georgia, which moved up to second in both polls behind Alabama. Ohio State is third in both polls with Oklahoma fourth.
The AP poll has Cincinnati seventh followed by Notre Dame, Iowa State and Iowa, while Notre Dame is seventh in the coaches’ poll followed by Cincinnati, Florida and Iowa State.
Alabama and Georgia give the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in the 85-year history of the AP poll.
Green grabs SEC honors: A&M junior right guard Kenyon Green and Kentucky senior center Luke Fortner were named the SEC offensive linemen of the week. Green helped A&M rush for 303 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per carry. Fortner had four knockdown blocks as the Wildcats had 564 yards in a 45-10 victory over Louisiana-Monroe.
Smith makes Hornung honor roll: A&M junior wide receiver Ainias Smith made the Paul Hornung Award honor roll this week with Missouri’s Tyler Badie, Michigan’s Blake Corum, Maryland’s Rakim Jarrett, North Carolina State’s Zonovan Knight and Utah State’s Deven Thompkins.
Smith had eight receptions for 100 yards with two touchdowns. He added three carries for 16 yards and returned four punts for 11 yards.
Tyler Rose honor roll includes Achane, Smith: A&M sophomore running back Devon Achane and Smith were among 14 players earning honorable mention for this week’s Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Achane had 124 yards rushing on 12 carries, including a 63-yard touchdown. The Tyler Rose player of the week was SMU junior quarterback Tanner Mordecai who threw for seven touchdowns in a 56-9 victory over Abilene Christian. Mordecai completed 24 of 30 for 317 yards. Also earning honorable mention were Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe, North Texas running back Deandre Torrey, Western Kentucky wide receiver Jerreth Sterns, Baylor running back Abram Smith, Central Florida wide receiver Jaylon Robinson, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris, UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison, Texas quarterback Hudson Card, Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks, Kansas quarterback Jason Bean and Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.
A&M’s odds at winning national title improve: A&M’s odds of winning the national championship are 18/1, according to www.BetOnLine.ag. Alabama is the favorite at 9/4 followed by Georgia 4/1, Ohio State 11/2, Oklahoma 15/2 and A&M. A&M redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King’s odds of winning the Heisman Trophy are 40/1, tied with six others with the 13th-best odds. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young leads at 13/4 followed by Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral 6/1 and Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler 7/1. A&M junior running back Isaiah Spiller’s odds are 80/1.
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in the Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (59)
|1-0
|1571
|1
|2. Georgia (4)
|1-0
|1507
|5
|3. Ohio St.
|1-0
|1437
|4
|4. Oklahoma
|1-0
|1374
|2
|5. Texas A&M
|1-0
|1288
|6
|6. Clemson
|0-1
|1231
|3
|7. Cincinnati
|1-0
|1136
|8
|8. Notre Dame
|1-0
|1070
|9
|9. Iowa St.
|1-0
|1045
|7
|10. Iowa
|1-0
|942
|18
|11. Penn St.
|1-0
|908
|19
|12. Oregon
|1-0
|883
|11
|13. Florida
|1-0
|842
|13
|14. Southern Cal
|1-0
|789
|15
|15. Texas
|1-0
|683
|21
|16. UCLA
|2-0
|668
|-
|17. Coastal Carolina
|1-0
|384
|22
|18. Wisconsin
|0-1
|376
|12
|19. Virginia Tech
|1-0
|359
|-
|20. Mississippi
|1-0
|335
|-
|21. Utah
|1-0
|334
|24
|22. Miami
|0-1
|229
|14
|23. Arizona St.
|1-0
|222
|25
|24. North Carolina
|0-1
|198
|10
|25. Auburn
|1-0
|83
|-
Others receiving votes: TCU 80, NC State 69, UCF 61, LSU 57, Liberty 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma St. 39, Indiana 37, Michigan St. 28, Nevada 23, Kansas St. 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball St. 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida St. 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian St. 1.
USA Today's Top 25
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records through Saturday in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, previous week ranking and first-place votes received.
|1. Alabama (11)
|1-0
|1624
|1
|2. Georgia (4)
|1-0
|1537
|5
|3. Ohio State
|1-0
|1491
|4
|4. OKlahoma
|1-0
|1397
|3
|5. Texas A&M
|1-0
|1334
|6
|6. Clemson
|0-1
|1239
|2
|7. Notre Dame
|1-0
|1197
|7
|8. Cincinnati
|1-0
|1113
|10
|9. Florida
|1-0
|1058
|11
|10. Iowa State
|1-0
|1057
|8
|11. Oregon
|1-0
|920
|12
|12. Iowa
|1-0
|914
|18
|13. Penn State
|1-0
|872
|20
|14. Southern California
|1-0
|828
|14
|15. Texas
|1-0
|653
|19
|16. UCLA
|2-0
|538
|42
|17. Wisconsin
|0-1
|359
|15
|18. Utah
|1-0
|294
|26
|19. Coastal Carolina
|1-0
|289
|24
|20. Mississippi
|1-0
|285
|25
|21. Virginia Tech
|1-0
|274
|40
|22. North Carolina
|0-1
|252
|9
|23. Oklahoma State
|1-0
|243
|22
|24. Miami (Fla)
|0-1
|186
|16
|25. Arizona State
|1-0
|181
|28
Dropped out: No. 13 LSU (0-1); No. 17 Indiana (0-1); No. 21 Washington (0-1); No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette (0-1);
Others receiving votes: Auburn (1-0) 123; Michigan (1-0) 99; LSU (0-1) 95; North Carolina State (1-0) 81; Liberty (1-0) 78; Brigham Young (1-0) 65; Indiana (0-1) 58; TCU (1-0) 49; Central Florida (1-0) 48; Florida State (0-1) 34; Michigan State (1-0) 33; Kentucky (1-0) 28; Pittsburgh (1-0) 20; Louisiana-Lafayette (0-1) 19; Kansas State (1-0) 19; Boston College (1-0) 19; Appalachian State (1-0) 15; SMU (1-0) 14; Rutgers (1-0) 11; Arkansas (1-0) 11; Maryland (1-0) 9; Tennessee (1-0) 7; Nevada (1-0) 7; Fresno State (1-1) 7; Army (1-0) 7; Tulane (0-1) 6; Virginia (1-0) 5; San Jose State (1-1) 5; Missouri (1-0) 5; Ball State (1-0) 5; Marshall (1-0) 3; Alabama-Birmingham (1-0) 2; Air Force (1-0) 2; Charlotte (1-0) 1.