A&M moves up a spot to fifth in both polls; Green earns SEC honors; King's Heisman odds 40/1

Texas A&M is ranked fifth in both Top 25 collegiate football polls this week. The Aggies, coming off a 41-10 victory over Kent State, moved up a spot in both polls.

Clemson, which had been second in the coaches’ poll and third in the Associated Press poll, slipped to sixth in both after a 10-3 loss to Georgia, which moved up to second in both polls behind Alabama. Ohio State is third in both polls with Oklahoma fourth.

The AP poll has Cincinnati seventh followed by Notre Dame, Iowa State and Iowa, while Notre Dame is seventh in the coaches’ poll followed by Cincinnati, Florida and Iowa State.

Alabama and Georgia give the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in the 85-year history of the AP poll.

Green grabs SEC honors: A&M junior right guard Kenyon Green and Kentucky senior center Luke Fortner were named the SEC offensive linemen of the week. Green helped A&M rush for 303 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per carry. Fortner had four knockdown blocks as the Wildcats had 564 yards in a 45-10 victory over Louisiana-Monroe.