A&M-Mississippi State to kick at 5 or 6; Constantinou earns SEC honors
Texas A&M punter Nik Constantinou (95) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 DAVID ZULUBOWSKI, AP

The Texas A&M football team’s game against Mississippi State on Oct. 2 at Kyle Field will kick at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. It’ll be televised by ESPN if it’s 5 p.m. and the SEC Network if it’s at 6.

Florida at Kentucky is the other game waiting for its time assignment after this weekend’s games.

A&M sophomore punter Nik Constantinou was the Southeastern Conference special teams player of the week after averaging 45.5 yards on four punts with all inside the 15 in a 34-0 victory over New Mexico.

The seventh-ranked Aggies will play 16th-ranked Arkansas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium with the game on CBS.

The rest of the SEC lineup for Oct. 2 is Tennessee at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network; Arkansas at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN; Ole Miss at Alabama, 2:30 p.m, CBS; UConn at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU; and Auburn at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN.

