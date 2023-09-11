The Texas A&M football team is regrouping after a 48-33 loss at Miami that knocked the Aggies from the Top 25 rankings.

“The way to describe us is hurt, because of how competitive we are and the brotherhood that we like to play with,” A&M senior defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson said at Monday's press conference. “We like to fight for each other against another team. Losing the game, it’s like a devastating feeling, but we know that we’ve got a long season. Why not win ‘em all? As a defense, we just gotta come together and be on the same page, honestly. We gotta lock in to the game plan and hold each other accountable and just worry about the next week.”

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher points to the players’ maturity and recognizing why they lost as keys for bouncing back.

“Usually, it’s self-evaluation,” Fisher said. “We don’t go pointing fingers, you don’t panic. You look at why it happened, why it didn’t happen. And make sure you fix those things and take them to the practice field, then [you] take them to the game field of what you’re trying to do.”

Fisher said the players since the game have taken all the necessary steps to move forward.

Fifth-year senior wide receiver Ainias Smith said it’s up to them to change the narrative.

“Coach always talks about we’re still a 5-7 team until we change it,” Smith said.

The Aggies, coming off that 5-7 record in 2022, opened the season with a dominating 52-10 victory over New Mexico, but after jumping out to 10-0 and 17-7 leads over Miami, could keep pace with the Hurricanes.

“My whole thing about the game is let’s not be stuck, let’s go forward, we have to get past this and it all starts today,” Smith said.

*

• A&M-Auburn kickoff set: The Southeastern Conference football opener between Texas A&M and Auburn on Sept. 23 at Kyle Field will kick off at 11 a.m. and be on ESPN.

The rest of the schedule that day will be: Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. (SEC Network); Ole Miss at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); UTSA at Tennessee, 3 p.m. (SEC Network); Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m. (ESPN); Charlotte at Florida, 6 p.m. (SEC+ & ESPN+); UAB at Georgia, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2); Mississippi State at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network); and Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU).

A&M (1-1) will be Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.