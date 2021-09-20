A&M looks for more consistency from its offensive line

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher wasn’t pleased with aspects of his offense in Saturday’s 34-0 victory over New Mexico right after the game ended, especially the line play, but it did score on four of its first six possessions.

“Like I always say, things are never as good as they seem nor as bad as they seem,” Fisher said at Monday’s weekly press conference. “And most of the things you can fix.”

A&M, which was missing sophomore starting right guard Layden Robinson, averaged only 2.5 yards per carry in the first half before doing much better in the second half.

Sophomore Blake Trainor made his first start at right tackle and “proved he could do it and played a pretty solid game,” Fisher said.

True freshman Reuben Fatheree II saw action at left tackle and true freshman center Bryce Foster made his third straight start.

“So those guys getting in and doing well, we were happy with,” Fisher said. “They will continue to grow and get better.”

Fisher expected Robinson to be at practice Monday afternoon.

“But, we’ll see, that’s always speculation,” Fisher said. “Until you see him out there and what goes on, hopefully he’ll be playing.”