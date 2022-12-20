A&M LB White pledges to Georgia Tech

Texas A&M linebacker Andre White pledged to Georgia Tech on Monday, joining quarterback Haynes King and wide receiver Chase Lane as teammates who had previously chosen the Yellowjackets.
White, who played in seven games this season with four starts, had 35 tackles and four pass breakups. White was projected to be a starter on the heels of nine starts as a junior in ’21, but he was injured in the season opener and missed the next five games. White in his career played in 40 games with 14 starts. He had 139 tackles, 61 of them solos.
— Eagle staff report