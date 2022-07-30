A&M LB Russell, who was Smith's passenger, is arrested

Texas A&M senior linebacker Chris Russell has been charged with failing to identify and giving false/ficticious information during the arrest of teammate Ainias Smith who had all his charges dropped from the July 20 incident.

Smith had a trio of charges dropped on Friday, which was the same day Russell turned himself in at the Brazos County Jail, reported the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman. Russell was released Saturday morning.

Russell was with Smith when the senior wide receiver and punt returner, was arrested on charges of DWI, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Russell provided a fake name and date of birth when asked for both by police, Zwerneman reported.

Smith denied owning owning the handgun or marijuana as did the passenger, which at the time wasn’t identified.

Russell later returned on July 20th to provide a statement that the marijuana was his, but prosecutors didn’t move forward with charges because they were unconvinced of Russell’s statement.

However, the University Police moved forward on the fact Russell provided false information. Gun possession is legal in Texas if no other crime is being committed and Russell wasn’t arrested at that time for suppling false information, a decision made by the officers on the scene, reported the Chronicle.

The paper also reported that Russell had been arrested by College Station police on July 2 for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana following a minor accident along Marion Pugh Drive.

Russell, according to a probable cause statement, was involved in the accident. Russell drove his car to a nearby parking lot and left the scene on foot. He was approached and admitted to purchasing $60 worth of marijuana that day.

Brazos County Attorney Earl Gray told the Chronicle they are looking into both cases involving Russell.

Russell played in all 12 games for the Aggies last year, but had only 11 tackles. Most experts had Russell projected to continue as a backup this season.