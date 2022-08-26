Texas A&M’s athletics department launched a new 12th Man Rewards program earlier this week. Fans 13 and older can accumulate points through the 12th Man Mobile app when they attend Aggie sporting events, and points can be redeemed for giveaways. To begin the program, fans must join by choosing 12th Man Rewards from the app’s left-side menu or by clicking on the 12th Man Rewards logo at the top of the app’s home page. Fans then must check in through the Events tab when they enter venues on game days.
A&M launches 12th Man Rewards program
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M’s starting quarterback is ... wait for it ... wait for it.
As is the case in fall camp, a stream of Texas A&M football players have exited and re-entered full contact drills while nursing bumps and…
Watch now as Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher gives a preseason update, including where the Aggies' quarterback competition stands.
The media might have a favorite in the battle for Texas A&M’s starting quarterback, but head coach Jimbo Fisher remains undecided.
Texas A&M senior multi-purpose player Ainias Smith was a first-team selection on the 2022 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Fo…
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, as well as corner back Jaylon Jones and defensive end Fadil Diggs break down the first three weeks of f…
Post Press Conference Recap: The Eagle sports team breaks down the first three weeks of Texas A&M fall camp
The Eagle's Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller breaks down where the Aggie football team is with just more than two weeks until the start of the …
Texas A&M junior wide receiver Chase Lane will be president this school year for A&M’s
Texas A&M junior Antonio Johnson was selected as a safety on the Associated Press preseason All-America team on Monday.
Texas A&M is ranked sixth in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason football poll. The Aggies are hopeful for a better fate than a year ago…