A&M launches 12th Man Rewards program

 Texas A&M’s athletics department launched a new 12th Man Rewards program earlier this week. Fans 13 and older can accumulate points through the 12th Man Mobile app when they attend Aggie sporting events, and points can be redeemed for giveaways. To begin the program, fans must join by choosing 12th Man Rewards from the app’s left-side menu or by clicking on the 12th Man Rewards logo at the top of the app’s home page. Fans then must check in through the Events tab when they enter venues on game days.

