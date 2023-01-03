A&M lands pledge from Florida WR who had been pledged to Georgia

Wide receiver Raymond Cottrell, a four-star recruit from Milton, Fla., has committed to Texas A&M.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Cottrell, who had been been pledged to Georgia, made the announcement via social media Monday. He had 46 receptions for 651 yards with nine touchdowns as a senior. He added 279 yards rushing on 38 carries with five scores. He also completed 7 of 15 passes for 74 yards and two scores. He added 15 punt returns for 510 yards and seven kickoffs for 192 yards.
Cottrell is A&M’s 19th commitment/signee in the 2023 class that’s ranked 12th by 247sports.com
Cottrell had been pledged to Florida, but changed to Georgia in November 2021.
Georgia signed three wide receivers during the early signing period and added two more from the transfer portal.