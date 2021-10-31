A&M is ranked 12th by coaches, 13th by AP

Texas A&M is ranked 13th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll and 12th by the Coaches Poll.
The Aggies (6-2, 3-2 SEC), who were open this week, were 14th last week by both polls.
A&M will play Auburn at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field in the CBS game of the week. Auburn, which defeated Ole Miss, is ranked 12th by AP and 14th by the coaches.
Auburn (6-2, 3-1) is a half game back of Alabama (7-1, 4-1), which leads the Southeastern Conference West. A&M is tied for third with Ole Miss (6-2, 3-2) and Mississippi State (5-3, 3-2).
Alabama is ranked third by both polls, trailing Georgia and Cincinnati. Ole Miss dropped to 15th in both polls.
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (63) 8-0 1575 1
2. Cincinnati 8-0 1455 2
3. Alabama 7-1 1413 3
4. Oklahoma 9-0 1382 4
5. Michigan St. 8-0 1340 8
6. Ohio St. 7-1 1296 5
7. Oregon 7-1 1233 7
8. Notre Dame 7-1 1067 11
9. Michigan 7-1 1048 6
10. Wake Forest 8-0 1025 13
11. Oklahoma St. 7-1 915 15
12. Auburn 6-2 853 18
13. Texas A&M 6-2 847 14
14. Baylor 7-1 833 16
15. Mississippi 6-2 678 10
16. UTSA 8-0 460 23
17. BYU 7-2 450 25
18. Kentucky 6-2 409 12
19. Iowa 6-2 342 9
20. Houston 7-1 338 -
21. Coastal Carolina 7-1 237 24
22. Penn St. 5-3 182 20
23. SMU 7-1 176 19
24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 161 -
25. Fresno St. 7-2 151 -
Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, NC State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi St. 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego St. 50, Appalachian St. 23, Utah 11, Iowa St. 9, Nevada 2.