A&M is ranked 12th by coaches, 13th by AP

Texas A&M is ranked 13th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll and 12th by the Coaches Poll.

The Aggies (6-2, 3-2 SEC), who were open this week, were 14th last week by both polls.

A&M will play Auburn at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field in the CBS game of the week. Auburn, which defeated Ole Miss, is ranked 12th by AP and 14th by the coaches.

Auburn (6-2, 3-1) is a half game back of Alabama (7-1, 4-1), which leads the Southeastern Conference West. A&M is tied for third with Ole Miss (6-2, 3-2) and Mississippi State (5-3, 3-2).

Alabama is ranked third by both polls, trailing Georgia and Cincinnati. Ole Miss dropped to 15th in both polls.

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (63) 8-0 1575 1

2. Cincinnati 8-0 1455 2

3. Alabama 7-1 1413 3

4. Oklahoma 9-0 1382 4