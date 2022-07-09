A&M is hopeful strong finish by spring sports is a sign of things to come

An improbable run by the Texas A&M baseball team was a positive ending to an Aggie athletic year that left much to be desired.

A strong showing in spring sports capped by the baseball team’s run to the College World Series allowed the Aggies to finish 25th in the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings. It was the school’s 16th straight Top 25 finish, which sounds better than it was.

The Aggies were flirting with their worst all-around season in two decades until they had a quintet of top-10 finishes in spring sports that included both the women’s golf and baseball teams tying for third place. If those programs had failed to make the NCAA tournament, as was the case last year, the Aggies would have finished no higher than 37th in the Directors’ Cup, which is a competition to determine the nation’s most successful all-around collegiate athletic programs in all sanctioned sports by the NAIA and NCAA by making available the same amount of points in each sport.

A fallacy with the Directors’ Cup is all sports are equal. The reality is football matters most followed by men’s basketball with all other sports falling in behind. Alabama fans were upset Georgia beat them for the football national championship, but probably didn’t fret over Georgia finishing three spots ahead of the Crimson Tide in the Directors’ Cup. Actually most Alabama fans probably still don’t know Georgia finished ahead of them in the Directors’ Cup.

Then there’s Texas, which won a second straight Directors’ Cup. The Longhorns won four national championships this year, but their football team was 5-7 and the baseball team lost twice to the Aggies — at home in the regular season and then suffered the indignation of having the season end at the hands of their rival. The Directors’ Cup was more of a tin cup for the Longhorns rather than something to display on the mantle or brag about in chatrooms. But let’s not kid ourselves, every sport matters. We are reminded of that every time a school drops a sport for lack of funding. And just a couple of weeks ago the sports world proudly celebrated the 50-year anniversary of Title IX and how far female sports have progressed. So sports matter now more than ever, which gives more credence to the Directors’ Cup.

A&M finishing 37th would have been totally unacceptable, considering its facilities, resources and support. Finishing 25th deserves no pat on the back. A&M should be in the top 10 annually or at least knocking on the door. A&M has a good track record in the Directors’ Cup, finishing 11 of 12 times in the top 15 from 2009-19 with six top-10 efforts. A&M dipped to 19th last year coming off the COVID-19 shortened 2019-20 season. It slipped six more spots this year. A&M ranked ninth in the rugged, competitive Southeastern Conference, finishing ahead of only Auburn, South Carolina, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. This is A&M’s lowest finish in the league since joining the SEC. It’s only a cause for concern if it continues and it shouldn’t.

A&M had only two Top 25 finishes in the first decade of the competition, which was the Sears Cup when it originated for the 1993-94 season. It was sponsored by the United States Sports Academy starting with the 2003-04 season until Learfield took over in the 2007-08 season. Things bottomed out for A&M in 1997-98 and ’98-’99 when the Aggies tied for 38th and 39th, respectively.

A&M scores improved dramatically under former athletics director Bill Byrne (2003-12) because he made good hires and A&M improved its facilities. Aggies are hopeful the same formula leads to even greater success under current AD Ross Bjork. He’s made home run hires in baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle and women’s golf coach Gerrod Chadwell, with both doing wonders in their first seasons. Similar results are expected from Georgia women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor, who replaced legendary Gary Blair. He put the program on the map, but Blair failed to make the NCAA tournament in his final season. Taylor immediately showed her worth by landing former Georgia signees Janiah Barker, Sydney Bowles and Tineya Hilton. They were rated the nation’s seventh-best recruiting class in November.

A&M can’t wait for this November as odds are the women’s basketball program will be gunning for the NCAA tournament and the soccer program should be back in after having its string of 26 straight NCAA tournaments snapped. The A&M men’s basketball team, which also failed to make the NCAA tournament, also is poised for a good season on the heels of its run to the NIT championship game.

You can almost count on A&M making a significant jump in next year’s Directors’ Cup, but it will be somewhat hollow if the football team doesn’t have a good season. That could change after four straight top-10 recruiting classes by football coach Jimbo Fisher. If the Aggies find a way to win double-digit games it could be the start of a special athletic calendar. Then again, maybe it would just be a continuation of what happened in the spring.