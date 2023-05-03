Texas A&M has hired Ohio State’s Jamie Wood as its assistant athletic director of NIL, which is a new position. Wood, who played for the Buckeyes, made the announcement via social media Wednesday.

“I’m excited to head west to Texas A&M and help make a lasting impact in their department,” Wood said. “Leaving the nest for the first time brings up all kinds of emotions, but I’m ready.”

Wood had been Ohio State’s assistant director of compliance, joining the staff in September 2016.

Wood was a two-year letterman who retired after multiple shoulder surgeries. The safety in 26 career games had 20 tackles, 11 of them solos. He took a redshirt in 2009, playing in 13 games in each of the next two seasons as a reserve.

He played in the U.S. Army All-American game.