Texas A&M fans have grown accustomed to a team from Alabama coming to Kyle Field unbeaten, but it’s usually the Crimson Tide, not the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn (3-0) and the Aggie (2-1) will open Southeastern Conference play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.

Since A&M has joined the Alabama has been unbeaten four of the five times it came to Aggieland with the exception 2019. Alabama always gets people's attention. Auburn has as well, but not like Alabama.

This doesn't appear to be a good Auburn team. The Tigers are unbeaten and untested, having beaten Massachusetts, Cal and Samford. UMass is ranked 116th by cbssports.com. Cal is ranked 59th and Samford is an FCS team, a decent one, but nevertheless an FCS team.

This is only the second time Auburn has been unbeaten coming to A&M. The other was 2019 when the Tigers also were 3-0 and grabbed a 28-20 victory en route to a 9-4 season. Auburn has floundered the next three years, going 17-19.

Auburn comes in riding optimism created by first-year coach Hugh Freeze, who was 3-2 against the Aggies while at Ole Miss.

The oddsmakers are giving Freeze and Auburn respect. A&M is a 7.5-point favorite. That's a one-turnover difference.

Other SEC lines are:

South Carolina is a 4.5-point favorite at home over Mississippi State.

Alabama is a 6.5-point favorite at home over Ole Miss.

Kentucky by 13.5 on the road against Vanderbilt.

LSU by 17 at home over Arkansas, which is coming off a home loss to BYU and will play the Aggies next week in Arlington. It could get ugly for the Razorbacks.

FYI, Texas is a 14.5-point favorite at Baylor. It could be a long year for the Bears.

A&M last week opened as a 31.5-point favorite over Louisiana-Monroe. It jumped 4-5 points because the bettors liked the Aggies. They were right as A&M won by 44, though it doesn’t always work that way. The bettors also loved Colorado over Colorado State. The Buffs were a 23.5-point favorite and needed overtime to win. Two underdogs the bettors liked were Georgia Tech getting 17.5 points against Ole Miss and Florida getting 5.5 points against Tennessee. They split those, that’s why it’s gambling.

•

SEC Nation, the SEC Network’s pre-game show, will be in town for the Auburn game. The show will originate from outside Kyle Field on Joe Routt Blvd across from the 12th Man Statue from 9-11 a.m.

Marty Smith will host the show. He’ll be joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow.

Marty & McGee will be live from 8-9 a.m.

Joe Routt Blvd also will be home to the Paul Finebaum Show Presented on Friday from 2-6 p.m.

•

A&M didn’t get any votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for a second straight week. A&M continues to get votes in the USA Today/Coaches’ Poll, earning 11 points. That’s good enough for 10th among those receiving votes, in other words they’re 35th in the nation. What’s interesting is they had 21 points last week and dominated Louisiana-Monroe only to lose ground. My guess is a few of the coaches or the people who does the voting for them didn’t realize A&M lost to Miami when they voted last week.

How about Alabama falling out of the Top 10 by both AP and the coaches? The Crimson Tide is out of the Top 10 for the first time in eight years, checking in at No. 13 by AP and 12 by the coaches.

•

It's only three games and two of them were against non-Power Five Conference teams, but A&M's offense looks so much better than it did last year.

A&M is averaging 44 points per game to rank 12th in the country and 467 yards to rank 27th.

Quarterback Conner Weigman ranks 25th in the country in passing efficiency at 164.5. He’s fourth in the Southeastern Conference behind No. 6 Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart 202.5; No. 10 LSU Jayden Daniels 185.7; and No. 18 Missouri’s Brady Cook 176.0.

•

Aggies had a good offensive day in the NFL on Sunday.

Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans had six receptions for 171 yards with a TD in a victory over Chicago.

Jacksonville’s Christian Kirk had 11 receptions for 110 yards in a loss to Kansas City.

Detroit’s Josh Reynolds had five receptions for 66 yards with two TDs in an overtime loss to Seattle.

Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill threw for 246 yards, completing 20 of 24. He also had a 12-yard TD run in the overtime victory over the Chargers.