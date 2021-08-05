 Skip to main content
A&M football team’s Sunday practice is open to the public
The Texas A&M football team will have an open practice at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Kyle Field.

Fans may park in lot 62 and may enter Kyle Field through Entry 3 Hall of Champions to sit in the west side field boxes. It is a non-ticketed event and concessions will not be open. Fans may bring bottles of waters. Video streaming of the event is prohibited.

The A&M players will report Thursday and have closed practices Friday and Saturday.

- Eagle staff report

Tags

