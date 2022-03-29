A&M football team looks to build off first scrimmage

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher wants to see a sense of urgency from his players with spring drills in their third week.

Fisher is asking players to “keep doing the things you’re doing well and enhance your position and put yourself in a position to be very critical to our team.”

Fisher has been pleased with the players’ development, but the challenge now is getting better as spring drills move forward. Several players are banged and bruised with muscle pulls and tweaks, causing some to miss time.

“[You] got to learn to push through that if you can,” Fisher said.

A&M had its first scrimmage Saturday. The defense played well at the start, “but as the scrimmage went on, the offense started making plays and really started doing things,” Fisher said.

The quarterbacks were sophomore Haynes King, junior transfer Max Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman.

King was under center when the offense slowed down the defense’s fast start, “really picking it up in making plays and I thought Max came out and did a really nice job, and had some plays,” Fisher said. “I thought Connor for his first scrimmage was excellent. I thought he made a lot of plays and actually got some time with the [first unit] and actually got time with the [second unit] and I thought he handled both of those situations extremely well.”

The scrimmage included segments for the two-minute drill, red-zone plays, goal-line situations and third-down plays.

“All three guys had some really bright moments and had some things they have to work on to stay more consistent and not allow us to get behind the eight ball,” Fisher said.

Junior running back Devon Achane, a world-class sprinter, was with the track team at the Texas Relays, so the younger running backs carried the load in the scrimmage with sophomore Amari Daniels leading the way.

“I thought Amari had some really nice runs,” said Fisher, adding the 200-pounder hits the hole well and plays from inside out. “[But] the thing you worry about with Amari is he does a great job with the ball in his hands, he’s running very well, but I think he’s got to do a better job, like all backs, learning how to play without the ball.”

That includes pass protection, run blocking and running routes.

“Those things enhance [your chances of playing more],” Fisher said.

Junior Earnest Crownover also had a good day at running back, while redshirt freshman LJ Johnson Jr., is out with a hamstring.

“That’s very disappointing because he’s missed a lot of spring and he’ll probably miss most of spring, that’s just the way it goes,” Fisher said. “We’ve got to get him healthy.”

Fisher is looking for a faster start for the next scrimmage with more consistency on execution.

“I think we have to be more physical on both sides of the ball and we’ve got to play in space a little better and tackle and leverage the football a little better on defense,” Fisher said.

Fisher said good plays in the first scrimmage typically are a result of someone making a mistake. He wants to see more good plays when both sides perform well, something he’s expecting to see with more regularity in the second half of spring drills.

“I’m hopeful we can get some of the pre-snap [mistakes] out and execute at a much higher rate and play with a lot more consistency,” he said.

Fisher was impressed with the true freshmen in their first scrimmage.

“Anthony Lucas jumped out to me up front [on defense],” Fisher said. “He’s gotta get better on some things, but there were some plays that really flashed at you. You saw a lot of his ability.”

Wide receiver Evan Stewart, linebacker Ish Harris and Weigman also were consistent, considering it was their first scrimmage, with Fisher adding that Harris moved well and made plays in space and filled gaps.

Defensive backs Bryce Anderson and Denver Harris didn’t scrimmage, but had been playing well before getting nicked up. Defensive back Jarred Kerr and defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy have been out with injuries and will miss the spring, Fisher said. Tight end Jake Johnson had six solid practices, but pulled a quad and missed the scrimmage, but should be back later this week, Fisher said.

Wide receiver Demond Demas announced Monday he’ll enter the transfer portal, but Fisher said they have plenty of depth at the position.

“We gotta get guys that can keep going and making plays,” Fisher said. “We got plenty of depth. We got plenty of guys who can make plays, run and do it. We just need to do it on a consistent basis.”

Demas hasn’t been with the team after getting arrested earlier this month on an assault charge over an incident with his girlfriend.

