A&M focused on being bowl-eligible; reaction to Kiffin talking to players; Auburn kick at 6:30

A four-game losing streak has put the Texas A&M football team in danger of not qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2008. The Aggies (3-5, 1-4 SEC) need to win three of their last five games to become bowl-eligible.

“You always want to go to a bowl game, that’s one of your goals,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday at his press conference.

A&M at 8-4 last year was bowl-eligible, but canceled out of the Gator Bowl because of COVID-19, injuries and opt-outs, costing A&M 15 practices.

“That’s time for your guys; anytime you play, you get better,” Fisher said. “You always want to be at a bowl, that’s one of your goals, to be at a bowl. It’s one of our goals and we need to do that.”

A&M will be a heavy favorite against Massachusetts (1-7), which has lost 35 of their last 38. But even with that victory the Aggies would need to win two of three Southeastern Conference games against Florida (4-4, 1-4), Auburn (3-5, 1-4) and 15th-ranked LSU (6-2, 4-1).

A&M is home for all those games except Auburn on Nov. 12.

Fisher went to a bowl in his first seven seasons at Florida State. He resigned in 2017 in preparation to take the A&M job. The Seminoles were only 5-6, but it beat Louisiana-Monroe 42-10 the day after he resigned. That allowed Florida State to attend the Independence Bowl, beating Southern Miss.

•Kiffin stirs the pot. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin talked to A&M freshman defensive back Bryce Anderson and senior safety Demani Richardson during Saturday’s 31-28 victory by the Rebels at Kyle Field.

“I’m not going to get into all that; I’ll let the league and everyone else handle it,” Fisher said.

Kiffin was noticeably upset several A&M defensive players had injuries, stopping play, preventing Ole Miss’ offense to snap the ball quicker.

Kiffin talked to Anderson while officials were reviewing an Ole Miss touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Kiffin talked to Richardson on a play in front of the Ole Miss bench.

“I was just having fun with them,” Kiffin said. “Those kids are highly energetic and a lot of five-stars. Kind of fun to mess with. It was all good.”

Not everyone saw it as fun.

“I block it out,” A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis said. “We’re the ones playing, he’s coaching. That’s how I look at it. I just block it out and I keep it that way. You’re coaching on the sideline, we’re the ones playing. Yeah, you can run your mouth, but at the end of day, you probably played before but now you’re coaching. And I respect what you do, but let’s keep it like that. We don’t need to have coaches bickering at the players, because that just shows no class.

•No update on the suspensions. Four true freshmen – defensive backs Denver Harris and Anthony Lucas, offensive lineman P.J. Williams and wide receiver Chris Marshall – were suspended indefinitely last week, missing the Ole Miss game.

Fisher said Monday there was no change in their status.

•Getting healthy. A&M is hopeful to get junior defensive back Antonio Johnson this week, Fisher said. Johnson, a preseason All-American, missed the last two games. He had 48 tackles in the first seven games. A&M also hopes to get more snaps from sophomore linebacker Edgerrin Cooper who had only one tackle against Ole Miss after missing the South Carolina game. He has 38 tackles for the season.

•Gators dismiss player. Florida pass rusher Brenton Cox, a fifth-year junior, has been dismissed from the team. He has 41 tackles, including 9.5 for loss, four of them sacks. He leads the team with 19 quarterback pressures.

First-year head coach Billy Napier called it “more of a cumulative effect here.”

Cox is expected to declare for the NFL draft.

“We’ve kind of decided to move on here,” Napier said Monday. “I think that being a football player at the University of Florida is a privilege. There’s certain expectations and standards that come with that. Obviously, he’s done a lot of good things for the University of Florida and we wish him nothing but the best.

“But sometimes you have to make decisions in the best interest of the team and certainly Brenton, we’re going to do everything we can do to help him with his transition. But as simple as that, we’ve decided to move on.”

•A&M-Auburn to kick at night. Texas A&M’s game at Auburn on Nov. 12 will be at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network. It will be A&M’s third appearance on the network in its last four games. The exception will be Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Florida which will be on ESPN.

Auburn fired second-year head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday morning. He was 9-12 with the Tigers.

The rest of the SEC lineup for Nov. 11 is Missouri at Tennessee, 11 a.m. (CBS or ESPN); LSU at Arkansas, 11 a.m. (CBS or ESPN); Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 11 a.m. (SEC Network); Alabama at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); South Carolina at Florida, 2 p.m. (SEC Network); and Georgia at Mississippi State, 6 p.m. (ESPN).