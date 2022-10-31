A&M focused on becoming bowl-eligible; reaction to Ole Miss' Kiffin talking to players; Auburn kick at 6:30

A four-game losing streak has put the Texas A&M football team in position in danger of not qualifing for postseason for the first time since 2008. The Aggies (3-5, 1-4 SEC) need to win three of their last five games to become bowl-eligible.

“You always want to go to a bowl game, that’s one of your goals,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday at his press conference.

A&M at 8-4 last year was bowl-eligible, but canceled out of the Gator Bowl because of COVID-19, injuries and opt-outs, costing A&M 15 practices.

“That’s time for your guys; anytime you play, you get better,” Fisher said. “You always want to be at a bowl, that’s one of your goals, to be at a bowl. It’s one of our goals and we need to do that.”

A&M will be a heavy favorite against Massachusetts (1-7), which has lost 35 of their last 38. But even with that victory the Aggies would need to win two of three Southeastern Conference games against Florida (4-4, 1-4), Auburn (3-5, 1-4) and 15th-ranked LSU (6-2, 4-1).

A&M is home for all those games except Auburn on Nov. 12.

•Kiffin stirs the pot. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin talked to A&M freshman defensive back Bryce Anderson and senior safety Demani Richardson during Saturday’s 31-28 victory by the Rebels.

“I’m not going to get into all that; I’ll let the league and everyone else handle it,” Fisher said.

Kiffin was noticeably upset that several A&M defensive players had injuries, stopping play, preventing Ole Miss’ offense to snap the ball quicker.

Kiffin talked to Anderson while officials were reviewing an Ole Miss touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Kiffin talked to Richardson on a play in front of the Ole Miss bench.

“I was just having fun with them,” Kiffin said. “Those kids are highly energetic and a lot of five-stars. Kind of fun to mess with. It was all good.”​

Not everyone saw it as fun.

“I block it out,” A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis said. “We’re the ones playing, he’s coaching. That’s how I look at it. I just block it out and I keep it that way. You’re coaching on the sideline, we’re the ones playing. Yeah, you can run your mouth, but at the end of day, you probably played but now you’re coaching. And I respect what you do, but let’s keep it like that. We don’t need to have coaches bickering out players that just shows no class.

•A&M-Auburn to kick at night. Texas A&M’s game at Auburn on Nov. 12 will be at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network. It will be A&M’s third appearance on the network in its last four games. The exception will be Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Florida which will be on ESPN.

Auburn fired second-year head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday morning. He was 9-12 with the Tigers.

The rest of the SEC lineup for Nov. 11 is Missouri at Tennessee, 11 a.m. (CBS or ESPN); LSU at Arkansas, 11 a.m. (CBS or ESPN); Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 11 a.m. (SEC Network); Alabama at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); South Carolina at Florida, 2 p.m. (SEC Network); and Georgia at Mississippi State, 6 p.m. (ESPN).