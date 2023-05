The Texas A&M football team received a commitment from 3-star linebacker Tristan Jernigan via his Twitter on Monday.

The Tupelo, Mississippi native is rated as the 36th-ranked linebacker in the class of 2024 and the 15th-ranked player in Mississippi, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

So far the Aggies have also landed 4-star DL Dealyn Evans, 4-star OT Ashton Funk, 3-star QB Anthony Maddox and 3-star WR Debron Gatling in their 2024 recruiting class.