A&M drops in polls to 13th, 15th

Texas A&M fell eight spots in both Top 25 polls, landing at 13th by the coaches and 15th by Associated Press.

Arkansas, which defeated A&M 20-10 on Saturday, climbed to eighth in the AP poll and is 11th by the coaches.

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking: