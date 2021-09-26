A&M drops in polls to 13th, 15th

Texas A&M fell eight spots in both Top 25 polls, landing at 13th by the coaches and 15th by Associated Press.
Arkansas, which defeated A&M 20-10 on Saturday, climbed to eighth in the AP poll and is 11th by the coaches.
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Alabama (58)
4-0
1546
1
2. Georgia (4)
4-0
1492
2
3. Oregon
4-0
1411
3
4. Penn St.
4-0
1283
6
5. Iowa
4-0
1277
5
6. Oklahoma
4-0
1212
4
7. Cincinnati
3-0
1154
8
8. Arkansas
4-0
1094
16
9. Notre Dame
4-0
1076
12
10. Florida
3-1
1019
11
11. Ohio St.
3-1
1005
10
12. Mississippi
3-0
852
13
13. BYU
4-0
748
15
14. Michigan
4-0
677
19
15. Texas A&M
3-1
651
7
16. Coastal Carolina
4-0
613
17
17. Michigan St.
4-0
581
20
18. Fresno St.
4-1
415
22
19. Oklahoma St.
4-0
341
-
20. UCLA
3-1
316
24
21. Baylor
4-0
233
-
22. Auburn
3-1
197
23
23. NC State
3-1
145
-
24. Wake Forest
4-0
142
-
25. Clemson
2-2
138
9