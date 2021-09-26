 Skip to main content
A&M drops in polls to 13th, 15th
Texas A&M fell eight spots in both Top 25 polls, landing at 13th by the coaches and 15th by Associated Press.

Arkansas, which defeated A&M 20-10 on Saturday, climbed to eighth in the AP poll and is 11th by the coaches.

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

 

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Alabama (58)

4-0

1546

1

2. Georgia (4)

4-0

1492

2

3. Oregon

4-0

1411

3

4. Penn St.

4-0

1283

6

5. Iowa

4-0

1277

5

6. Oklahoma

4-0

1212

4

7. Cincinnati

3-0

1154

8

8. Arkansas

4-0

1094

16

9. Notre Dame

4-0

1076

12

10. Florida

3-1

1019

11

11. Ohio St.

3-1

1005

10

12. Mississippi

3-0

852

13

13. BYU

4-0

748

15

14. Michigan

4-0

677

19

15. Texas A&M

3-1

651

7

16. Coastal Carolina

4-0

613

17

17. Michigan St.

4-0

581

20

18. Fresno St.

4-1

415

22

19. Oklahoma St.

4-0

341

-

20. UCLA

3-1

316

24

21. Baylor

4-0

233

-

22. Auburn

3-1

197

23

23. NC State

3-1

145

-

24. Wake Forest

4-0

142

-

25. Clemson

2-2

138

9

Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego St. 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa St. 25, LSU 24, Arizona St. 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas St. 5, UTSA 4, Oregon St. 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1.

