A&M defensive back Johnson earns AP All-America honors

Texas A&M junior Antonio Johnson was selected as a safety on the Associated Press preseason All-America team on Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Johnson plays nickelback in A&M’s 4-2-5 defensive alignment. Johnson had 79 tackles last season, 53 of which were solos. He also added five pass breakups and 8.5 tackles for loss.

Johnson had previously been named a preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation and The Sporting News. Johnson was the only player from the sixth-ranked Aggies to make AP’s two teams. A&M had four juniors selected to AP’s preseason All-America team last year. Offensive lineman Kenyon Green and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal made the first team and running back Isaiah Spiller and tight end Jalen Wydermyer were on the second team last year. All four declared for the NFL draft instead of returning for their senior seasons.

Top-ranked Alabama dominated this year’s AP preseason All-American teams with six selections, led by Heisman Trophy-winning junior quarterback Bryce Young and junior linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Other first-team selections for the Crimson Tide were junior safety Jordan Battle and junior cornerback Eli Ricks. Alabama junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs made the second team as an all-purpose player and Crimson Tide offensive guard Emil Ekiyor also was a second-team selection.

The AP preseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank was decided by a panel of Top 25 poll voters.

Second-ranked Ohio State had five players selected. Junior offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson and junior receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were on the first team. Junior quarterback C.J. Stroud, who finished fourth in the Heisman voting last year, and senior tackle Dawand Jones made the second team.

Defending national champion and third-ranked Georgia had three first-teamers in sophomore tight end Brock Bowers, junior defensive tackle Jalen Carter and sophomore cornerback Kelee Ringo. Senior Nolan Smith made the second team at edge rusher.

In a sign of college football's new era of loosened transfer rules, seven players selected to the two teams have transferred in their college careers, including Gibbs (Georgia Tech) and Ricks (LSU) from Alabama.

Southern California junior receiver Jordan Addison, the Biletnikoff Award winner at Pitt in 2021, was a first-team selection.

Transfers joining Gibbs on the second team were Florida senior guard O’Cyrus Torrence (Louisiana-Lafayette); Baylor junior defensive tackle Siaki Ika (LSU); Notre Dame junior safety Brandon Joseph (Northwestern), who played at College Station; and Florida State senior defensive back Jammie Robinson (South Carolina).

Aggie linemen sign NIL deal with Hooters: A quartet of Texas A&M offensive linemen have signed NIL deals with Hooters — sophomores Smart Chibuzo, Jordan Mark Spasojevic Moko and Aki Ogunbiyi, and junior Layden Robinson.