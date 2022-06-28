A&M Consolidated WR Wesley Greaves commits to Colorado

A&M Consolidated senior wide receiver Wesley Greaves announced his commitment to Colorado on Monday via social media.

Greaves (6-2, 185) is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Greaves went on an unofficial visit last week to Colorado. The Buffaloes offered Greaves on June 7. Greaves said he plans to take an official visit to Colorado on Sept. 24 when the Buffaloes host UCLA. He added he plans to graduate early and enroll at Colorado for spring 2023.

“I had never been to the state of Colorado before, but whenever I got to campus the coaching staff was really welcoming and made my mom and I feel like we were at home,” Greaves said. “We toured the campus and all of the facilities. [Head coach Karl] Dorrell and [wide receivers coach Phil] McGeoghan really made me feel like a priority and talked to me about how I can fit in the offense. I really believe in the coaching staff and what they are building at Colorado, which was one of the reasons that went in to my decision. I had no plan to commit so soon after I visited, but talking it over with my family we felt it was the place for me and I can’t wait to get to campus in December and get to work.”

Greaves was previously committed to SMU, but reopened his recruitment in April.

Last season as a junior, Greaves led the Tigers at receiver with 35 catches for 675 yards and eight touchdowns. Consol will begin its regular season against Huntsville on Aug. 26 at Tigerland Stadium.

A&M loses commitment from 2023 4-star DL Johnny Bowens

Johnny Bowens, a four-star defensive lineman, announced Tuesday that he has decommitted from Texas A&M. Bowens plays at Converse Judson in San Antonio.

“First off, I want to thank Texas A&M and the opportunity Coach [Terry] Price, Coach [Elijah] Robinson, and the entire staff provided me to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing college football. I will forever be grateful for the relationships I built with the coaching staff and members within the program. With that being said, I am decommitting and re-opening my recruitment. I am doing what is best for me, and at this time I want to be able to see other places to find what fits me best. My recruitment is 100% open. I hope Texas A&M fans understand!” Bowens wrote in a social media post.

Bowens’ announcement comes the day after A&M received a commitment from three-star linebacker Daymion Sanford, who plays at Katy Paetow. The Aggies have five commits in their 2023 recruiting class, which currently ranks 54th nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

