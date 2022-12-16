 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A&M CB Groves-Killebrew enters portal; LB Hill pledges to UT; Lane to Ga. Tech

  • 0

Texas A&M freshman cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew has entered the NCAA transfer portal, making the announcement via social media Friday.

Groves-Killebrew played against South Carolina, Ole Miss and Florida, making two tackles. He is the 24th player from the 2022 A&M roster to enter the portal.

A&M wide receiver Chase Lane, who entered the portal last month, pledged to Georgia Tech earlier this week. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., a five-star recruit who decommitted from A&M last month, pledged to Texas this week.

Players transferring from Texas A&M's 2022 roster

Position Player New School
DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew
CB Smoke Bouie
WR Yulkeith Brown
WR Devin Price
WR Chris Marshall
LB Tarian Lee
LB Andre White
CB Josh Moten
CB Myles Jones
QB Eli Stowers
DL Marcus Burris
OL PJ Williams
CB Denver Harris
QB Haynes King
CB Brian George
TE Blake Smith
DE Tunmise Adeleye
WR Chase Lane Georgia Tech
K Caden Davis
RB LJ Johnson
P Alan Guerrieri
LB Ish Harris
DL Elijah Jeudy
WR Ryan Campbell
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Price enters transfer portal

Texas A&M junior wide receiver Devin Price has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3.com’s Matt Zenitz.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert