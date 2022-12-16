A&M CB Groves-Killebrew enters portal; LB Hill pledges to UT; Lane to Ga. Tech

Texas A&M freshman cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew has entered the NCAA transfer portal, making the announcement via social media Friday.

Groves-Killebrew played against South Carolina, Ole Miss and Florida, making two tackles. He is the 24th player from the 2022 A&M roster to enter the portal.

A&M wide receiver Chase Lane, who entered the portal last month, pledged to Georgia Tech earlier this week. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., a five-star recruit who decommitted from A&M last month, pledged to Texas this week.

Players transferring from Texas A&M's 2022 roster Position Player New School DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew CB Smoke Bouie WR Yulkeith Brown WR Devin Price WR Chris Marshall LB Tarian Lee LB Andre White CB Josh Moten CB Myles Jones QB Eli Stowers DL Marcus Burris OL PJ Williams CB Denver Harris QB Haynes King CB Brian George TE Blake Smith DE Tunmise Adeleye WR Chase Lane Georgia Tech K Caden Davis RB LJ Johnson P Alan Guerrieri LB Ish Harris DL Elijah Jeudy WR Ryan Campbell