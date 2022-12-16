A&M CB Groves-Killebrew enters portal; LB Hill pledges to UT; Lane to Ga. Tech

Texas A&M freshman cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew has entered the NCAA transfer portal, making the announcement via social media Friday.
Groves-Killebrew played against South Carolina, Ole Miss and Florida, making two tackles. He is the 24th player from the 2022 A&M roster to enter the portal.
A&M wide receiver Chase Lane, who entered the portal last month, pledged to Georgia Tech earlier this week. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., a five-star recruit who decommitted from A&M last month, pledged to Texas this week.
Players transferring from Texas A&M's 2022 roster
|Position
|Player
|New School
|DB
|Marquis Groves-Killebrew
|CB
|Smoke Bouie
|WR
|Yulkeith Brown
|WR
|Devin Price
|WR
|Chris Marshall
|LB
|Tarian Lee
|LB
|Andre White
|CB
|Josh Moten
|CB
|Myles Jones
|QB
|Eli Stowers
|DL
|Marcus Burris
|OL
|PJ Williams
|CB
|Denver Harris
|QB
|Haynes King
|CB
|Brian George
|TE
|Blake Smith
|DE
|Tunmise Adeleye
|WR
|Chase Lane
|Georgia Tech
|K
|Caden Davis
|RB
|LJ Johnson
|P
|Alan Guerrieri
|LB
|Ish Harris
|DL
|Elijah Jeudy
|WR
|Ryan Campbell