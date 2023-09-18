The Texas A&M-Arkansas football game on Sept. 30 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium will kick off at 11 a.m. and be televised by ESPN or the SEC Network.

It’ll be the second straight 11 a.m. kick for the Aggies who play Auburn at 11 this Saturday at Kyle Field.

The rest of the SEC TV schedule for Sept. 30 is Florida at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN or SEC Network; Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS; Missouri at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network; LSU at Ole Miss, 5 p.m., ESPN; South Carolina at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m. SEC Network; and Alabama at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., ESPN.