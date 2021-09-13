 Skip to main content
A&M-Arkansas game to kick at 2:30 p.m. on CBS; Peevy earns SEC honors
A&M-Arkansas game to kick at 2:30 p.m. on CBS; Peevy earns SEC honors

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher argues with a referee in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Denver. Texas A&M won 10-7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Texas A&M-Arkansas football game on Sept. 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington will kick at 2:30 p.m. and be televised by CBS.

Both teams are 2-0 with the Aggies ranked seventh by the Associated Press and fifth by the coaches. Arkansas is 20th by AP and 24th by the coaches.

A&M senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy was named the Southeastern Conference lineman of the week after coming up with an interception and seven tackles in a 10-7 victory over Colorado.

Peevy had two tackles for loss and broke up a pass. Peevy also was involved in back-to-back tackles for no gain at the A&M 5 as Colorado turned the ball over on downs, failing to add to a 7-0 lead.

