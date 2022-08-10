A&M AD Bjork sings the praises of tackle football

Tackle football has been under fire in the last two or three decades, but it has been very, very good to Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork.

Studies have shown high rates of concussions and traumatic brain injuries for those who played football, especially in major college football and the NFL. Most of us know what CTE stands for – chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disorder that has caused many parents to not let their sons – or daughters – play football.

Those things weren’t a concern when the 49-year-old Bjork played high school football in Dodge, Kansas or when he was a fullback at Emporia State battling faster and bigger defenders.

“You said, ‘Hey, you got your bell rung,’” Bjork said. “And you went right back in [the game].”

Bjork, as you might imagine, is a huge proponent of tackle football. The Aggie football team was ranked seventh in this week’s coaches’ poll. Kyle Field is the largest stadium in the Southeastern Conference. Tailgaters can’t wait until $35-million Aggie Park opens next month.

A&M is spending another $205 million in facility improvements for football and track and field. The A&M athletics department is in great shape, maybe never better and it all goes back to football. The sport pays the bills, but many wonder about the cash cow’s future. Bjork believes the sport’s health is strong on and off the field, maybe stronger than ever.

This will be Bjork’s 39th season to be connected with tackle football. He started playing organized tackle football when he was in fifth grade. The experience has been priceless.

“I learned grit, toughness, leadership, how to get along with a diverse group of teammates pursuing a common goal,” Bjork said. “Those are all the things that are valuable about college football.”

He's also making big bucks, so maybe his judgement is clouded. They always say follow the money, but in this case, Bjork’s following his heart and brain. He’s like the guy who plugs hair restoration and at the end says “I’m not only a spokesman, but I’m a client.”

Bjork is such as huge proponent of tackle football that his sons, Payton and Paxton, are playing. And as for being A&M’s AD, Bork said, “that’s my day job, but that’s the least important thing I do. The most important thing that I do is that I’m a husband and a father. [That’s] the No. 1 priority, absolutely, but I’m also a football player.”

Bjork slipped out of work when he could last week to watch the A&M Consolidated football team practice. He spoke at a Consol booster club’s fundraiser Saturday night as a proud parent, not an AD.

“There’s nothing better than football,” Bjork said. “But the reality is less and less kids are playing football.”

Bjork said approximately 2.2 million youth play football, 1.1 million of them in high school. Participation for high school football peaked in 2009, according to Forbes magazine. The 1.1 million playing is the lowest number since 1998, around the time the sport came under heavy scrutiny. But maybe, that’ll change.

“We have more health and safety protocols more research, more signs, more support than ever before,” Bjork said.

One parent Bjork talked with last week at Consol's practices was Thadd Hargett, father of sophomore quarterback Will Hargett, who is the grandson of former Aggie quarterback Edd Hargett who engineered the 1968 Cotton Bowl upset of Alabama.

“If we can’t talk about the value of football, being part of a football family, then who will?” Bjork told the crowd. “So we need to go out in our communities, and go out in our neighborhoods and we need to say, ‘Hey, do you know about the Consol football team? Do you know about the youth football programs that take place here in College Station? Because there is a ton of scrutiny, but there is value.”

Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley love their high school football. Consol is ranked seventh in Class 5A Division I by Texas Football, three spots behind rival College Station as both programs try to win a second state championship. Optimism is high at Bryan under first-year Viking head coach Ricky Tullos, who won a state title at George Ranch, while Rudder looks to build off its first playoff appearance. The Brazos Valley, with many storied programs, has eight teams ranked led by Franklin, which won the Class 3A Division II state title last year. High school football matters deeply to many communities.

“I know I’m talking to the choir,” Bjork said. “But it’s our job as the choir to sing from the mountain tops to say, ‘Here are the things football provides.’”

• Robert Cessna’s email address is Robert.cessna@theeagle.com.