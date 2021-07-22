A decade after helping Texas A&M switch, Gene Stallings believes SEC move best for Texas, Oklahoma

Whether it was as a football player, head coach or member of the Board of Regents, Gene Stallings has made a lifetime of putting Texas A&M in the right positions to succeed.

Nearly 10 years ago, Stallings was a key cog in the push to get the Aggies away from the Big 12 Conference and into the Southeastern Conference, a destination Stallings also knew well from his time as Alabama’s head coach.

Now, he believes it’s in the best interest for two former conference rivals to make the move as well.

“I think it was a good move for Texas A&M. I don’t think there is any question about that and I think it would be a good move for Texas and Oklahoma, if the league will accept them,” Stallings said.

Wednesday, the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman reported that Texas and Oklahoma had expressed interest in joining the SEC. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Wednesday at SEC Media Days that he had no comment on the situation.

A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said the university was interested in protecting its identity as the only SEC school in the state of Texas. Joining the SEC has brought a spike in revenue as well as talented recruits to help face the week-in and week-out rigors of the conference.