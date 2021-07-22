A decade after helping Texas A&M switch, Gene Stallings believes SEC move best for Texas, Oklahoma

Whether it was as a football player, head coach or member of the Board of Regents, Gene Stallings has made a lifetime of putting Texas A&M in the right positions to succeed.
Nearly 10 years ago, Stallings was a key cog in the push to get the Aggies away from the Big 12 Conference and into the Southeastern Conference, a destination Stallings also knew well from his time as Alabama’s head coach.
Now, he believes it’s in the best interest for two former conference rivals to make the move as well.
“I think it was a good move for Texas A&M. I don’t think there is any question about that and I think it would be a good move for Texas and Oklahoma, if the league will accept them,” Stallings said.
Wednesday, the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman reported that Texas and Oklahoma had expressed interest in joining the SEC. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Wednesday at SEC Media Days that he had no comment on the situation.
A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said the university was interested in protecting its identity as the only SEC school in the state of Texas. Joining the SEC has brought a spike in revenue as well as talented recruits to help face the week-in and week-out rigors of the conference.
That was one of the biggest draws of the SEC to Stallings.
“All of the game they play are extremely tough,” Stallings said. “Nearly every game that you play in the SEC is a tough game. Obviously, they probably feel the same way in the other conferences, but if [Texas and Oklahoma] felt like that, they wouldn’t want to move.”
The Aggies and the Longhorns haven’t played a football game against each other since 2011, the year prior to A&M’s departure from the Big 12, to the chagrin and joy of different segments of both fanbases.
Stallings had a Hall of Fame career, which included a 160-97 overall record and a national championship as the head coach of Alabama in 1992, but he held a 1-6 record against the Longhorns while at the helm of the Aggies. As a player, Stallings posted a 1-2 record against the Longhorns, including a 34-21 win as a part of a 9-0-1 season in 1956.
From plenty of first-hand experience, he know well of the rivalry that binds the two schools together and believes that could be an exciting part of the potential move.
“It would be a good way for A&M to play Texas and I think A&M and Texas should play and I think this is one way that they have an opportunity to play every year,” he said.