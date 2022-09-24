97-yard fumble recovery TD fuels Texas A&M’s win over Arkansas

ARLINGTON — Antonio Johnson heard the crowd go wild. Texas A&M’s defensive back was on the field but couldn’t see what happened. He just knew it was one of two things: an Arkansas touchdown or something much crazier.

It was the latter, thanks to an impromptu lateral.

Knocking on the door to take a two-touchdown lead in the second quarter, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson reached for the goal line on a designed run on first-and-goal at the A&M 3-yard line, but A&M linebacker Chris Russell Jr. knocked the ball out of Jefferson’s hands when he extended his arms.

When Johnson looked up, he saw A&M defensive back Tyreek Chappell had recovered the fumble and was running with the football while many other players on the field stood and watched, unsure of what had unfolded.

“I was like oh my gosh. We got the ball,” Johnson said.

Then Johnson saw Chappell get tackled near the A&M 18 as Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders had Chappell wrapped up. But A&M safety Demani Richardson extended the play by taking the ball from Chappell before referees ruled Chappell’s forward progress had been stopped, and Richardson proceeded to run it 82 yards down the A&M sideline for a touchdown.

“I was like give me the ball! Give me the ball! Give me the ball!” Richardson said. “And if he didn’t, I was going to take it anyways.”

The defensive touchdown cut Arkansas’ lead to 14-13 with 3:11 in the second quarter and was just one of several nutty plays in the Aggies’ 23-21 win over the Razorbacks on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium.

“And then out of nowhere, Demani took off running and I was like this dude here is crazy,” Johnson said. “I love him. He’s a ballplayer. He just makes plays. I don’t think I would’ve thought about doing that.”

The idea to take the ball from Chappell paid off as Richardson scored the most pivotal play in a game full of them. Although the Aggies still trailed by a point after a botched extra-point attempt, they had new life and used it to fuel a comeback. The touchdown was part of a run of 23 unanswered points by the Aggies after they fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter.

“Sometimes you just have to play backyard football and make plays to win the game,” Richardson said.

On the sideline, A&M quarterback Max Johnson couldn’t see the entire play unfold. He said he thought the Aggies were about to go on offense. Seconds later, he was running down the sideline to celebrate with Richardson.

“That was probably the clutchest part of the game,” Max Johnson said.

Running back Devon Achane had a better vantage point from the sideline and said he was able to see the entire play transpire.

“That’s like some backyard football-type stuff when somebody says give it to me! And he just gives it to him,” Achane said. “It was just a great play. Great IQ by both of them.”

After the game, Antonio Johnson said he and Richardson reminisced on the wild play that unfolded and helped change the game for A&M.

“It’s just one of those moments where we’ll always remember that moment as a team in the years to come,” Antonio Johnson said. “We’ve just got to cherish those moments.”