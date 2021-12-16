43 Aggie student-athletes to graduate this semester

Texas A&M will have 43 student-athletes from 12 sports earn degrees Friday and Saturday during fall commencement exercises at Reed Arena. Four Aggies will earn master’s degrees, including McCrae Rutledge (football), Sean Clarke and Nathan Hite (men’s track and field) and Jessica Beard (women’s track and field).
Texas A&M’s Fall 2021 Graduates
Baseball — Brigham Hill, Turner Larkins, Zane Schmidt; equestrian — Kenleigh Wells; football — Colten Blanton, Reinard Britz, Connor Choate, Spencer Higdon, Tyree Johnson, Reed Johnston , Luke Matthews , Justin Mellenbruch, Kyle Ohlen, Jayden Peevy, Cade Prendergast, Andrew Riethman, McCrae Rutledge, Seth Small; men’s basketball — Zachary Walker; men’s golf — Reese Ramsey; men’s track and field — Sean Clarke, Nathan Hite, Colby Zamzow, Joel Potter; soccer — Jordan Burbank, Macie Kolb; softball — Haley Lee, Gabrielle Moreno, Kayla Poynter, Taudrea Sinnie, Morgan Smith; volleyball — Camille Conner, Allison Fields; women’s basketball — Jordan Nixon; women’s swimming and diving — Charlye Campbell, Joy Field, Harper Walding; women’s track and field — Jessica Beard, Tyra Gittens, Virginia Preiss, Syaira Richardson, Kaylah Robinson, Abbey Santoro.