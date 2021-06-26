 Skip to main content
4-star athlete Ish Harris of Pilot Point commits to Texas A&M
Texas A&M logo

Texas A&M landed a commitment from Pilot Point senior Ish Harris on Saturday.

Harris (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) is a four-star recruit who plays both ways for Pilot Point. Ranked 48th overall in Texas in his class by 247Sports, he was the District 4-3A Division I offensive player of the year in 2020.

Harris is the third player to commit to A&M in the last two days, joining Lexington senior Jarred Kerr and junior quarterback Eli Holstein of Zachary, Louisiana, who both announced their pledges Friday.

A&M now has 10 commitments in its 2022 signing class, which is ranked 10th nationally according to 247Sports. All 10 players are from Texas.

