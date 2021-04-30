Texas A&M had 21 student-athletes complete the NCAA Emerging Leaders Seminar, a five-month online course held virtually this year due to COVID-19. The Aggies who completed the seminar included: women’s equestrian — Lisa Bricker, Alle Durkin, Julie Hill, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Reanna Santos, Mali Selman; women’s soccer — Jordan Burbank; women’s swimming and diving — Charlye Campbell, Ashley Conrad, Caroline Theil; women’s track and field — Parker Clay, Carrie Fish, Megan Hopper, Natalie Scheifele; women’s softball — Madison Jatzlau; women’s tennis — Tatiana Makarova; men’s track and field — Partick Johnson II, Ricky Waer, Austin Warren; men’s swimming and diving — Andres Puente; men’s football — Layden Robinson.
21 Aggies complete NCAA leadership seminar
- Eagle staff report
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
With less than 20 seconds left in the first half of Saturday’s Maroon & White Game, Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher hustled…
The Texas A&M football team will meet with the press on July 21 at the Southeastern Conference Media Days at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-…
From the time he was a child, former Texas A&M center Ryan McCollum only dreamed of getting the opportunity to play in the NFL.
Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was selected as the 66th overall pick, second in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, by the Mi…
When Texas A&M true freshman quarterback Haynes King took the field for the first time as an Aggie at Alabama’s Bryant-Deny Stadium, there…
Texas A&M junior Kenyon Green has been a quick learner. The Aggie football team is banking on him being even a better teacher as the lone …