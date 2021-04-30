 Skip to main content
21 Aggies complete NCAA leadership seminar
21 Aggies complete NCAA leadership seminar

Texas A&M had 21 student-athletes complete the NCAA Emerging Leaders Seminar, a five-month online course held virtually this year due to COVID-19. The Aggies who completed the seminar included: women’s equestrian — Lisa Bricker, Alle Durkin, Julie Hill, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Reanna Santos, Mali Selman; women’s soccer — Jordan Burbank; women’s swimming and diving — Charlye Campbell, Ashley Conrad, Caroline Theil; women’s track and field — Parker Clay, Carrie Fish, Megan Hopper, Natalie Scheifele; women’s softball — Madison Jatzlau; women’s tennis — Tatiana Makarova; men’s track and field — Partick Johnson II, Ricky Waer, Austin Warren; men’s swimming and diving — Andres Puente; men’s football — Layden Robinson.

