2023 South Oak Cliff 4-star CB Jayvon Thomas commits to Texas A&M

The Texas A&M football team received its third commitment in as many days with 2023 four-star cornerback Jayvon Thomas of South Oak Cliff announcing his pledge to the Aggies on Wednesday.

Thomas (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) is the nation’s 95th-ranked recruit in his class, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

Last season, Thomas won the Class 5A Division II state championship with South Oak Cliff but only played in the final five games of the season. He had 30 tackles and one interception in his limited action. He played at Corsicana his sophomore year in 2020.

A&M now has six recruits committed to sign in its 2023 class, which ranks ninth nationally according to 247Sports.com.