2023 La Grange 4-star CB Bravion Rogers commits to Texas A&M

La Grange four-star cornerback Bravion Rogers announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Rogers is the nation's 60th-rated player in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. A&M offered Rogers on April 2.

Rogers was a first team all-district selection at wide receiver and cornerback as a junior at La Grange last season. Rogers caught nine passes for 336 yards and six touchdowns. He led La Grange in rushing with 1,006 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, Rogers had two interceptions, six pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. He helped La Grange (7-5) reach the area playoffs.

La Grange will be in Class 4A Division II's District 12 with Caldwell next season.

A&M now holds five commitments in its 2023 class, all from Texas. Rogers is the second player to commit to A&M's 2023 class in as many days after Southlake Carroll punter Tyler White announced his pledge to the Aggies on Monday.