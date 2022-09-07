 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2023 four-star offensive lineman TJ Shanahan commits to Texas A&M

  • 0

The Texas A&M football team received a commitment from Austin Westlake four-star offensive lineman TJ Shanahan on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Shanahan is the nation’s 150th-ranked player in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

The Aggies now have 11 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class, which ranks 24th nationally. A&M has three offensive linemen pledged, including Smithson Valley’s Colton Thomasson and Chase Bisontis of Ramsey, New Jersey.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA legend Sue Bird retires

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert