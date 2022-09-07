2023 four-star offensive lineman TJ Shanahan commits to Texas A&M

The Texas A&M football team received a commitment from Austin Westlake four-star offensive lineman TJ Shanahan on Wednesday.
I’m Home. pic.twitter.com/WA1hEVMFLV— Tj Shanahan Jr. (@TShanahan66) September 7, 2022
The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Shanahan is the nation’s 150th-ranked player in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
The Aggies now have 11 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class, which ranks 24th nationally. A&M has three offensive linemen pledged, including Smithson Valley’s Colton Thomasson and Chase Bisontis of Ramsey, New Jersey.