2023 5-star RB Rueben Owens commits to Texas A&M

The Texas A&M football team received a commitment from El Campo five-star running back Rueben Owens on Wednesday night after he decommitted from Louisville earlier in the day.

Owens (5-11, 190) is the nation’s 23rd-ranked player in the class of 2023 and the second-ranked running back, according to the 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.

Owens is the first running back in the class of 2023 to commit to A&M and the 12th overall player for the Aggies, who have the nation’s 18th-ranked class by 247Sports.com. Owens fills an area of need with the Aggies having just two scholarship running backs — Amari Daniels an Le’Veon Moss — after junior Devon Achane announced he would enter the NFL draft on Tuesday and LJ Johnson announced his intention to transfer last week.

As a senior, Owens helped El Campo reach the area playoffs. He rushed for 1,781 yards and 25 touchdowns.

In 2021, Owens was named the District 12-4A Division I MVP and the Class 4A Co-Offensive Player of the Year by the Texas Sports Writers Association. As a sophomore in 2020, he was the District 12-4A-I Offensive MVP. Owens was named the District 13-4A-I Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2019.