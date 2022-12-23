2023 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks signs with Texas A&M

The Texas A&M football team added a 17th member to its 2023 signing class on Friday as Katy Paetow defensive end David Hicks signed with the Aggies.

Hicks (6-4, 280) is the nation’s top-ranked defensive lineman in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Hicks was named this year’s District 19-6A co-defensive MVP in his lone season at Paetow. He had 35 tackles, 11 for loss, with four sacks and five forced fumbles. His father, David Hicks Sr., started the season as an assistant coach at Paetow but was elevated to interim head coach in October when Paetow’s first-year coach Lonnie Teagle resigned. Hicks Sr. was named Paetow’s permanent head coach in November.

Hicks played his freshman and sophomore years at Katy Morton Ranch where his father was on staff. In 2020, he had 52 tackles, including 12 for loss and five sacks. In 2021, Hicks Sr. joined the staff at Allen and Hicks Jr. posted 88 tackles with 22 for loss and 13 sacks for the Eagles. He was named the 5-6A defensive MVP as a junior and was a Class 6A first-team all-state selection by the Texas Sports Writers Association.

A&M now has 17 signees in its 2023 class, which is ranked 13th in the nation according to 247Sports. The Aggies have one other defensive lineman in this class, Rylan Kennedy, a three-star recruit from Mansfield Lake Ridge.

Groves-Killebrew to transfer to Louisville

A&M cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew announced he will transfer to Louisville via social media Friday.

The former four-star recruit played in three games during his lone season with the Aggies. He made two tackles against Ole Miss. Groves-Killebrew was one of six players named top defensive newcomer at A&M’s team banquet earlier this month. He announced his intentions to transfer from A&M on Dec. 16.

So far nine of the 24 players from A&M’s 2022 roster who have announced their intention to transfer have committed or signed with a new school.