2023 4-star DB Bravion Rogers re-commits to Texas A&M

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Rogers is the nation's 40th-ranked player in the class of 2023 and the state's ninth-ranked player, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

After being offered by A&M on April 2, Rogers committed to the Aggies on April 12. He backed off his pledge on Aug. 8.

Rogers was a first-team all-district selection at wide receiver and cornerback as a junior at La Grange last season. Rogers led La Grange in rushing with 1,006 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught nine passes for 336 yards and six more TDs. On defense, he had two interceptions, six pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. He helped La Grange (7-5) reach the area playoffs. La Grange is in Class 4A Division II’s District 12 with Caldwell this season. The Leopards and Hornets face off on Oct. 14 in La Grange.