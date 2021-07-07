2022 Washington kicker commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M football landed a commitment from 2022 kicker Ethan Moczulski from Mead, Washington, according to a tweet from Moczulski.

"I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career on full scholarship at Texas A&M University," Moczulski wrote in the Twitter post. "Huge thank you to Coach Fisher and Coach Russell for believing in me!"

Moczulski is the nation's No. 5 kicker in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports. Kohl's Kicking said Moczulski "might be the best kicker in the Western United States in the 2022 class."