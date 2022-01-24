2022 5-star LB Harold Perkins decommits from Texas A&M

Cypress Park's Harold Perkins, a 2022 five-star linebacker, announced in a social media post Monday he has decommitted from Texas A&M.

Perkins is the nation's top linebacker and is ranked the No. 4 player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions to make, but I will be decommitting from Texas A&M and will announce my decision February 2nd at my school," Perkins wrote in a social media post.

Perkins originally committed to A&M at the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 2. He chose A&M over LSU and Texas.

Despite Perkins' decommitment, A&M still has the nation's No. 1 recruiting class in 2022 in the 247Sports Composite rankings after signing 27 players during December's early signing period, including six five-star prospects.