2 Texas A&M linebackers enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas A&M linebackers Andre White Jr., and Tarian Lee have entered the NCAA transfer portal, making the announcements Tuesday via social media
White played in seven games, making four starts. The senior was expected to be a starter heading into the 2022 season after nine starts as a junior, but after seeing action in the first game he missed the next five games with an injury. He returned against South Carolina, making four straight starts. He had 35 tackles for the year, four for loss along with three pass breakups. Lee, a junior, played in eight games with no starts, making nine tackles.
“I am excited and I want to thank God for allowing me to have this opportunity in my life,” White tweeted.
White in his career played in 40 games, making 14 starts. He had 139 tackles, 61 of them solos. Lee in his career played in 23 games, making 17 tackles with no starts
Since the Aggies' final game of the season, 19 players on the 2022 roster have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal.