 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Texas A&M linebackers enter NCAA transfer portal

  • 0
white photo

Texas A&M linebacker Andre White Jr. tries to stop Auburn tight end Tyler Fromm during the first half last Saturday in Auburn, Ala.

 BUTCH DILL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Texas A&M linebackers Andre White Jr., and Tarian Lee have entered the NCAA transfer portal, making the announcements Tuesday via social media

White played in seven games, making four starts. The senior was expected to be a starter heading into the 2022 season after nine starts as a junior, but after seeing action in the first game he missed the next five games with an injury. He returned against South Carolina, making four straight starts. He had 35 tackles for the year, four for loss along with three pass breakups. Lee, a junior, played in eight games with no starts, making nine tackles.

“I am excited and I want to thank God for allowing me to have this opportunity in my life,” White tweeted.

White in his career played in 40 games, making 14 starts. He had 139 tackles, 61 of them solos. Lee in his career played in 23 games, making 17 tackles with no starts

People are also reading…

Since the Aggies' final game of the season, 19 players on the 2022 roster have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

70% of Portugal fans say Ronaldo should be dropped

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert